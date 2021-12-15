Mumbai schools will open after 21 months, classes from 1 to 7 will start from today

Children who have been locked in homes for a long time in Mumbai will once again be able to go to school and meet their friends. Schools closed during the Corona epidemic are opening today after 21 months. Due to this, there is enthusiasm among the children, there is happiness among the teachers and other staff as they return to the schools with enthusiasm and enthusiasm. After a long time, children will now prepare their bags and tiffin will be ready for them at home.

Schools are going to open in Mumbai for students of classes 1 to 7 from Wednesday after 21 months. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday issued an order to reopen schools. Schools in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai were closed since March 2020 due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Earlier, in view of the Omicron nature of the corona virus, the decision to open schools for students of classes 1 to 7 was postponed from December 4. It is worth noting that the number of cases of omicron form of corona virus in Maharashtra has increased to 28, out of which many patients are in Mumbai itself.

There are about 10 lakh students in Mumbai from class 1 to 7. Preparations have been made rapidly to open schools, although some schools say that schools will have to be closed again in the next few days due to winter vacation and Christmas vacation. In such a situation, it would be better that schools should be started from January itself.

Apart from this, many parents are also worried that another form of corona has also come to Omicron and the age of students from class 1 to 7 is not going to be vaccinated. That is, they have not been vaccinated. In such a situation, they also have some hesitation in sending their children to school.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday said that eight new cases of Omicron form have been registered in the state and none of these patients has traveled abroad recently. The Health Department said in a bulletin that with the new cases, the number of people infected with the new form of SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 28 in the state. Of these, seven cases have been reported in Mumbai and three women are among the infected.

The health bulletin said, “As per the report given by (Pune-based) National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Tuesday, eight more patients were found infected with Omicron in the state. Of these, seven patients are from Mumbai and one patient is from Vasai-Virar (a small settlement in Mumbai). It said that out of these eight people, seven have been vaccinated against Kovid-19 and their samples were taken for testing in the first week of December.

The department said that all the infected are in the age group of 24 to 41. It reported that three out of eight are showing no symptoms, while five have mild symptoms of infection. “As per preliminary information, none of them has returned from any other country,” the bulletin said.

It said that one of the people infected with Omicron had traveled to Bengaluru, while the others had visited New Delhi. Out of the eight patients, two are in hospital and six are in home isolation and their close contacts are being traced, the bulletin said.

