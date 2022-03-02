Mumbai Siddharth Mohite Made Record for Longest Batting Stays at Crease for Over 72 Hours Guinness World Records

Mumbai’s Kishore Siddharth Mohite remained at the crease for 72 hours and five minutes during the marathon net practice. He is now waiting for his achievement to be recorded in the Guinness World Records. 19-year-old Siddharth Mohite batted continuously in the nets for 72 hours and five minutes.

With this, he surpassed compatriot Virag Mane’s record of 50 hours set in 2015. Coach and mentor Jwala Singh helped Siddharth in making this record. Jwala Singh is also the coach of Yashasvi Jaiswal, a young batsman and part of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

A video of this record of Siddharth Mohite has also been made. The video will now be submitted to Guinness World Records. Siddharth has made this record only last week. He used to take a break of 5 minutes after every hour of practice.

There is also a rule for batsmen in cricket that the player can take a break of 5 minutes after every one hour while batting. Siddharth Mohit said in the media release, ‘I am very happy that what I was trying to accomplish. It was a way I wanted to show people that I had something extra.

He said, ‘I lost two years of cricket due to the Kovid-19 (COVID-19) lockdown, which was a big loss. So, I thought of doing something different. Suddenly this thought came to my mind and then I approached many academies and trainers.’

Jwala Singh said, “Siddharth Mohite was a part of the MCC Pro-40 league in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then during the pandemic, his mother approached me to pursue his cricket career. But everything was closed due to the lockdown.

Jwala Singh further said, ‘Then one day Mohite called me and asked to do this feat. To be honest, I wasn’t too keen on it, but I had an idea that a few years of many young cricketers have been wasted due to Corona. So I thought if someone wants to do something different then why not? So, I agreed to support.’