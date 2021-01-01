Mumbai Third Wave News: Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the third wave of Kovid-1 Third is not coming, it is in Mumbai: Mumbai Coronavirus Third Wave Latest News: Mumbai Corona Virus Third Wave Latest News

Highlights Corona is taking a terrible turn in Mumbai, with reports that the average weekly cases have increased by about 19 per cent.

People are also suffering due to increasing cases of corona as Mumbai is also gearing up for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting from September 10.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said it was pointless to talk about the third wave of corona.

Mumbai

Corona epidemic is getting out of hand again in Mumbai. There have been reports of an increase of about 19% in average weekly cases. People are also suffering due to increasing cases of corona as Mumbai is also gearing up for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting from September 10.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has warned that the next 15 days will be very important. Due to the festival, Korana is feared to catch Mumbai once again. On Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed similar concerns, saying it was pointless to talk about the third wave of corona.

More than 2500 cases in the first week alone

On Monday, 379 new corona patients were admitted to Mumbai and 5 patients died. With this, the number of corona patients in Mumbai increased to 7,46,725 and the death toll reached 15,998. The city has recorded more than 2,500 cases so far in the first six days of September. This is 28% of the cases reported in August.

Rapid increase in active cases

If you look at the statistics, you will see that since September 1, there have been more than 400 corona patients every day except Monday. A day earlier, the record was broken with 496 cases. The number of active cases rose to 3,771 on September 6 from 2,700 due to an increase in daily cases.

Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi raised concerns

In the run-up to Ganesh Chaturthi, cases of corona have also raised concerns as many of Mumbai’s famous markets have already begun to grow crowded. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “This month is important for us. At this time, people are going out to celebrate the ten-day Ganpati festival. These people will stay in the house only after the idols are immersed. So the next 15 days are very important for us.

Ahead of the festivities, Mumbai Police launched a campaign called ‘Special 13’ squad to ensure compliance with the Kovid protocol during this period. Last year too, restrictions were imposed on Ganpati Utsav in Mumbai due to corona.