Mumbai: Two police officers, including ADG, measured for saving BJP leader’s wife, there is a case of collecting fake documents for citizenship

According to the news of the Indian Express, on the basis of the report of the Crime Branch, a case has been registered at Malwani police station. So far no one has been arrested. According to the report- Reshma is a citizen of Bangladesh. She claimed through forged documents that she was a citizen of India.

In an attempt to save the wife of a BJP leader, two senior officers of Maharashtra Police have been accused. A case has been registered against two officers including the Additional Director General. The accused woman has also been named in the case of forgery. The special thing is that NCP leader Nawab Malik had exposed this some time ago while targeting Devendra Fadnavis.

Additional director general Deven Bharti and ACP Deepak Patangre are among the police officers who have been accused. According to the case, Reshma, the wife of Haider Azam Khan, the Mumbai Vice President of BJP’s Minority Cell, had committed a forgery to obtain Indian citizenship. During the investigation of the police, it was found that the documents which he had given for getting the passport were all fake. A case has also been registered against Reshma. Police officers are refraining from speaking in the matter.

When the police came to know about the mess, investigation was started. Special branch officer Deepak Kuralkar said in his report that Reshma had described herself as a resident of 24 Parganas in West Bengal in her birth certificate.

When the police cross checked, it was found that the address given by him there was forged. There was no record of his birth. He wrote a letter in this matter in Malwani police station. Reshma lived in this police station area. The police was asked to register a case in this matter.

Kuralkar had retired in 2017. He says that Patangre told him that Deven Bharti had asked him not to file a case in this matter. Kuralkar also says that the ADG had told him that Reshma is the wife of a big BJP leader. Therefore, it is better if he does not take the risk of investigating in this matter.