Mumtaz Challenged Shashi Kapoor As He Denied To Work With Her In Films Actress Reveals In Interview – See One Day You Will Work With Me

After hearing Mumtaz’s name, Shashi Kapoor refused to do the film. In such a situation, the actress also challenged him.

Bollywood’s famous actress Mumtaz had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Mumtaz had entered the industry as a child artist. Although Mumtaz was one of the highest paid actresses of the industry, but there was a time when Bollywood actors refused to work with her. The first of these names comes from Shashi Kapoor. However, when the actress came to know about this, she challenged Shashi Kapoor to see that you will definitely work with me one day.

This thing related to Shashi Kapoor was disclosed by Mumtaz himself in an interview given to Times of India. Talking about this, Mumtaz had said, “Shashi ji was offered the film ‘Sachcha Jhootha’ with me, but he refused to work. Once I even went to Mehboob Studio to ask him why he refused to do a film with me.”

Mumtaz further said in the interview, “He said no, there is nothing like that. But I knew the truth. After that I challenged him. I told him that you will definitely work with me one day. I warn you. After working in ‘Chor Machaye Shor’, he felt comfortable working with me.”

Sharing an anecdote related to Shashi Kapoor, Mumtaz further said, “People move with the times, no one is close to anyone. I started getting offers for many films opposite him, but I was able to work with him only in ‘Prem Kahani’. I was about to get married and I was leaving India to settle down in London. This hurt him a lot.”

Apart from Shashi Kapoor, actors Jitendra and Dharmendra also refused to work with Mumtaz. This was also disclosed by Mumtaz himself. However, one actor did not leave her side and that was Dara Singh. Talking about him, Mumtaz said that Dara Singh also has an important contribution in my career.