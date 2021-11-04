Mumtaz Could Not Take Divorce From His Husband After His Affair Reveals Reason In Interview

After marrying Mumtaz, her husband also had an affair with another woman, but even after this, they did not decide to separate.

Bollywood’s famous actress Mumtaz had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Mumtaz, who entered Hindi cinema as a child artist, tied the knot with Mayur Madhvani in the year 1974. After marriage, Mumtaz said goodbye to the film world and started living in London. After marrying the actress, her husband also had an affair with another woman, but even after this, Mumtaz did not decide to separate from her husband.

Mumtaz himself disclosed this in an interview given to the Times of India. In the middle of the interview, the actress was asked how was your married life of 46 years? Responding to this, Mumtaz had said, “Mayur is a businessman and he works very hard. He takes very special care of me too.”

Talking about her husband, Mumtaz had further said, “There is no doubt that he does not love me. If I am not feeling well, then no matter where I am in any corner of the world, he will come to me immediately. We had some ups and downs, but now everything is fine.”

Mumtaz was also asked about her husband Mayur’s affair, to which the actress said, “I am a very strong person. There was no question of neglect. It is only a few days that someone’s mind gets spoiled. But soon the wife and children are remembered. Let us tell you that apart from the Times of India, Mumtaz also talked about the husband’s affair in an interview given to DNA.

Mumtaz had said in this connection, “A few days after my marriage, my husband had an affair with another woman. This was a bit disturbing. But later I too got involved in a relationship, which gave me more problems. But I realized what to expect from others when my husband was not loyal to me.