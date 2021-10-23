Mumtaz Decided Not To Work With Shammi Kapoor As He Makes Allegation On Her After Refusing His Proposal

Mumtaz had told in one of her interviews that Shammi Kapoor had leveled the blame on her, which shocked her.

Bollywood’s famous actress Mumtaz has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Along with Rajesh Khanna, the pairing of Mumtaz with Shammi Kapoor was also well-liked. Not only this, while working together, Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor were also giving heart to each other. However, when Shammi Kapoor proposed for marriage, Mumtaz turned down his proposal, due to which the angry actor also blamed her. Mumtaz was so shocked by an allegation by Shammi Kapoor that she had decided never to work with him.

This thing related to Shammi Kapoor was disclosed by Mumtaz in an interview to Times of India. Actually, Mumtaz was asked whether Shammi Kapoor treated her properly after she turned down the proposal? Responding to this, the actress had said, “There were misunderstandings between us. He told me that I only pretended to be in love with him because I wanted to do films with him.”

Mumtaz further said about this, “I was shocked by his words. I am a strong person. No matter how much I love someone, I don’t look back if someone misbehaves with me and calls me wrong. I also told Shammi ji, “Okay if you think like this then I promise that I will never work with you.”

Recalling Shammi Kapoor’s words, Mumtaz said, “He was telling me that if you can’t stop acting then it means you didn’t love me. After these misunderstandings, Ramesh Sippy wanted to cast me with him in ‘Andaz’, but I turned down ‘Andaz’. I really loved him and he loved me too.”

Regarding her bonding with Shammi Kapoor, Mumtaz had further said, “I had no regrets that I had loved Shammi ji once in my life. Even I feel very proud of those moments.”