Mumtaz Fee for Dance Diva 3: Former Actress Mumtaz Dance Diva Won’t Grace 3 Producers Refuse to Pay Money Demanded- Mumtaz ‘Dance Diva 3’ Producers Could Not Afford

Mumtaz Fee for Dance Diva 3: Former Actress Mumtaz Won't Grace Dance Diva 3 as Producers Refuse to Pay Money Demanded

Former actress Mumtaz was soon to appear in the dance reality show ‘Dance Diwane 3’, but the charges she asked for may have cost the producers more and so Mumtaz will no longer be a part of the show. Was very excited.

Every weekend, big stars of Bollywood and celebrities of the past participate in ‘Dance Maniac 3’. There was talk of bringing Mumtaz for the coming week. According to our correspondent Times of India, Mumtaz had asked for a hefty fee to attend the show, which is said to be between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. But the show’s producers thought the fee was too high and refused.



Remaining in the 1990s, the producers could not meet the demand

Mumtaz said goodbye to her film career in 1990 and has been away from the screen ever since. In such a situation, Mumtaz was helpless to be seen on screen after many decades. But the producers could not meet Mumtaz’s demand for fees.



Mumtaz recently met Dharmendra

At the same time, Mumtaz had recently visited his friend and co-star Dharmendra at his home for years. There, Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur gave Mumtaz a warm welcome. Photos of their visit were circulating on social media.