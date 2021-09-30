Mumtaz Fee for Dance Diva 3: Former Actress Mumtaz Dance Diva Won’t Grace 3 Producers Refuse to Pay Money Demanded- Mumtaz ‘Dance Diva 3’ Producers Could Not Afford
Read: After meeting Dharmendra, actress Mumtaz reached his house and was warmly welcomed by his wife Prakash Kaur
Remaining in the 1990s, the producers could not meet the demand
Mumtaz said goodbye to her film career in 1990 and has been away from the screen ever since. In such a situation, Mumtaz was helpless to be seen on screen after many decades. But the producers could not meet Mumtaz’s demand for fees.
Mumtaz recently met Dharmendra
At the same time, Mumtaz had recently visited his friend and co-star Dharmendra at his home for years. There, Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur gave Mumtaz a warm welcome. Photos of their visit were circulating on social media.
