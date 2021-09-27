Mumtaz meets Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur: After reaching the house of actress Mumtaz Dharmendra, he was warmly welcomed by his wife Prakash Kaur – Mumtaz met at the house of co-star and friend Dharmendra in Mumbai Wife Prakash Kaur gave a warm welcome photo

Actor Dharmendra was stunned when Mumtaz, one of the former Dharmaguru and one of his best co-stars, suddenly reached home to meet him. On Sunday, September 26, Mumtaz arrived at Dharmendra’s house with his sister to surprise him. Dharmendra was very happy to see Mumtaz at his house.

Mumtaz was warmly welcomed by Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur. Here are some photos of Mumtaz who met Dharmendra with our colleague Times of India, which is circulating on social media.



Prakash Kaur left no stone unturned to welcome Mumtaz and her sister. They talked for hours and brought back old memories. The journey of discussions and meetings continued like this and I never knew when time would pass. Mumtaz also met actor Jackie Shroff and singer Asha Bhosale.



The duo of Dharmendra and Mumtaz gave a hit movie

Speaking of careers, Dharmendra and Mumtaz were one of the hit duos of the 60’s and 70’s. The duo released several memorable films including ‘Jheel Ke Us Paar’, ‘Aadmi Aur Insaan’, ‘Loafer’, ‘Kajal’, ‘Mere Hamdoom Mere Dost’ and ‘Chandan Ka Palana’.



Beginning as a child artist

Mumtaz began her career as a child artiste in 1958, after which she worked as an extra in several films. However, when she grew up, she got her first break from the movie ‘Gehra Daag’, in which she played the role of the heroine’s sister. Since then, Mumtaz has made dozens of films, including the Filmfare Best Actress Award for Toy.

‘Dharmendra and Mumtaz will be seen in ‘Rocky and Queen’s Love Story’

Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhavani in 1974 and then said goodbye to the film industry in 1990. Dharmendra is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani.