Mumtaz rejects Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal

‘No one believed I rejected Shammi for marriage’
Mumtaz further said, ‘No one believed that Shammi Kapoor turned down the marriage offer. The question on everyone’s mind was how could I reject a rich man like Shammi Kapoor? Today, when I am married to Mayur Madhavani, people believe that I turned down Shammi Kapoor’s marriage offer. Mayur Madhavani also has a lot of wealth by the grace of God.
Kapoor did not like the fact that his daughter-in-law should be in the movie line.
In an interview with our colleague ETimes on December 27, 2020, Mumtaz revealed the reason for not marrying Shammi Kapoor. Then he had said, ‘Kapoor did not like his daughter-in-law working in the film line. Shammiji told me that if I wanted to see him happy with me, I would have to give up my career. Now at that young age I was very ambitious and wanted to reach some stage of life. I also wanted to build my own house, but I just didn’t like the idea of living at home.
Not only offscreen but also the onscreen duo of Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor was well received. The two had worked together in ‘Brahmachari’ and ‘Vallah Kya Baat Hai’.
In 1974, she married businessman Mayur Madhavani
Although Mumtaz is very happy in married life. In 1974, she married businessman Mayur Madhavani. After marriage they had two daughters. One of the girls, Natasha, was married to Fardeen, the son of Mumtaz’s co-star and friend Feroz Khan.
