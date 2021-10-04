Mumtaz rejects Shammi Kapoor’s marriage proposal

Actress Mumtaz created a stir in Hindi films in the 60s and 70s. She was one of the leading actresses of that time. On the one hand, every producer-director dreamed of working with Mumtaz, on the other hand, his ‘hero’ was also mad at him. One such hero who died on Mumtaz was actor Shammi Kapoor … Mumtaz recently revealed many secrets related to his personal life in an interview with his colleague Itimes.

One of them was a marriage offer from Raj Shammi Kapoor. When Mumtaz was asked if Shammi Kapoor wanted to marry her, but she turned down the offer. Answering this question, Mumtaz said, ‘The whole world wanted to marry me but I had to decide who I wanted to be happy with. Shammi Kapoor loved me very much and took care of him. No one can believe that Shammi Kapoor and I loved each other so much.



‘No one believed I rejected Shammi for marriage’

Mumtaz further said, ‘No one believed that Shammi Kapoor turned down the marriage offer. The question on everyone’s mind was how could I reject a rich man like Shammi Kapoor? Today, when I am married to Mayur Madhavani, people believe that I turned down Shammi Kapoor’s marriage offer. Mayur Madhavani also has a lot of wealth by the grace of God.



Kapoor did not like the fact that his daughter-in-law should be in the movie line.

In an interview with our colleague ETimes on December 27, 2020, Mumtaz revealed the reason for not marrying Shammi Kapoor. Then he had said, ‘Kapoor did not like his daughter-in-law working in the film line. Shammiji told me that if I wanted to see him happy with me, I would have to give up my career. Now at that young age I was very ambitious and wanted to reach some stage of life. I also wanted to build my own house, but I just didn’t like the idea of ​​living at home.



Not only offscreen but also the onscreen duo of Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor was well received. The two had worked together in ‘Brahmachari’ and ‘Vallah Kya Baat Hai’.



In 1974, she married businessman Mayur Madhavani

Although Mumtaz is very happy in married life. In 1974, she married businessman Mayur Madhavani. After marriage they had two daughters. One of the girls, Natasha, was married to Fardeen, the son of Mumtaz’s co-star and friend Feroz Khan.