Mumtaz Revealed She Got Call From Shammi Kapoor Wife To Invite Her On His Birthday

Mumtaz had told in one of his interviews that Shammi Kapoor’s wife had called him and invited him to come on the actor’s birthday.

The pair of Bollywood’s famous actress Mumtaz and actor Shammi Kapoor was well-liked in films. While working together, both of them also fell in love with each other. Shammi Kapoor also went to Mumtaz with a marriage proposal, but the actress turned down the relationship due to one of her conditions. After the breakup with Mumtaz, Shammi Kapoor tied the knot with Neela Devi. Although there was no conversation between the two after the breakup, but one day Shammi Kapoor’s wife called Mumtaz and invited her to come on the actor’s birthday.

This thing related to Shammi Kapoor and Neela Devi was disclosed by Mumtaz herself in an interview given to Yahoo. Actually, Mumtaz was asked in the interview whether she ever met Shammi Kapoor after the breakup. Responding to this, Mumtaz had said, “He too got married, I am not a girl to break someone’s marriage. I stayed away from him.”

Mumtaz further added, “But a few years before his death, he had organized a birthday party. I was also in Mumbai at that time and I also got a call from Neela ji. He told me, ‘I am speaking blue. Shammi ji’s 74th birthday party. He has specially said to tell Mumtaz, he must come to this party.

Talking about Shammi Kapoor’s wife Mumtaz further said, “I really appreciate this step of Neela ji. I respect them. Shammi ji is very lucky that he got a wife like Neela ji. I went to his birthday party with my friend Asha Patel.”

Let us tell you that Mumtaz also talked about Shammi Kapoor’s proposal in one of his interviews. Mumtaz had told that Shammi Kapoor had told her that after marriage, she would have to say goodbye to the acting world, because the daughter-in-law in the Kapoor family does not work in films. But Mumtaz did not accept that condition and she turned down the actor’s proposal.