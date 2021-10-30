Mumtaz Reveals Actress Never Talks To Her Said They Did Not Even Say Hello

Mumtaz had told in her interview that no actress used to even talk to her and always used to sit away from her.

Bollywood’s famous actress Mumtaz has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Mumtaz, who entered cinema as a child actress, gave many hits and superhit films in her career. Her pairing with Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor was also well-liked. But Mumtaz had no friends in the industry. Not only this, Bollywood actresses did not even talk to Mumtaz.

This was disclosed by Mumtaz herself in an interview to Times of India. Mumtaz had told in the interview, “I got the support of all my heroes. Recently I met Dharmendra. We spent a lot of time together and also remembered the old days. At the same time, when he was asked about the actress, he only took the name of Waheeda Rehman.

Mumtaz said about this, “I have been with Waheeda Rehman for a long time. But other actresses never talked to me other than him. She would just take a chair and sit away from me. She didn’t even say a hello. I didn’t know why they do this, but I was also happy with my dance group and used to share lunch with them too.”

Talking about this, Mumtaz further said, “I have always enjoyed my work. I didn’t get angry, and I never really felt offended by these things.” Let us tell you that there was a time in Mumtaz’s career, when Bollywood actors refused to work with her. Shashi Kapoor and Jitendra were the most names among them.

This was disclosed by Mumtaz herself in one of her interviews. Mumtaz was cast opposite Jitendra in the film ‘Boond Jo Ban Gayi Moti’, but on hearing the name of the actress, she refused to work. However, on the condition of the director, Jitendra immediately agreed.