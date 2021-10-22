Mumtaz Reveals Saira Banu Told Her If Dilip Kumar Die I Will Also Die

Mumtaz had told in one of her interviews that Saira Banu had told her that if Dilip Sahab dies, I will also die.

Bollywood’s famous actress Saira Banu made her debut in the industry with the film ‘Junglee’. After this she also appeared in many hit films, but after marrying Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu decided to say goodbye to the industry. Saira Banu was a fan of Dilip Kumar since childhood and loved the actor so much that once she told Mumtaz that if Sahab dies, I will die too. This thing related to Saira Banu was disclosed by Mumtaz in an interview to Times of India.

While narrating an anecdote related to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, Mumtaz had said, “Saira ji gave her whole life in the name of her husband Dilip Kumar. She took care of him like a mother. She had completely forgotten herself in his service. When my sister and I went to meet him, he told us, ‘Yusuf sahab will die, I will also die, what will I do after him’.

Please tell that Mumtaz worked with Dilip Kumar in the film ‘Ram Aur Shyam’. Sharing an anecdote related to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu in the interview, Mumtaz had further said, “When I went to meet Dilip sahib, he served delicious food along with tea. Dilip sahib came to the drawing room and Saira ji started ‘Ram Aur Shyam’.

Mumtaz further said about this, “Saira Banu said to Dilip Sahab, ‘Look, your actress has come to meet you.’ The food that Saira ji served us was really delicious and even Dilip Sahab was unable to control himself after seeing the food.” Let us tell you that Dilip Kumar had said goodbye to this world on July 7 this year.

After the death of Dilip Kumar, on the occasion of his anniversary, Saira Banu remembered him through an article. In her article, Saira Banu had said that even today we walk hand in hand with each other in thoughts. Let us tell you that after the death of the actor, the health of Saira Banu also deteriorated.