Mumtaz Reveals She Got Into Relationship After Husband Extra Marital Affair For Rebound

Mumtaz had told in her interview that she had also resorted to affair to get out of her husband’s extra marital affair.

Bollywood’s famous actress Mumtaz had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her style and films. Mumtaz’s pairing with Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna was well-liked. Although he did many hits in his career, but after marriage he had said goodbye to his Bollywood career. However, after marriage, there were many ups and downs in his life. There was a moment when Mumtaz’s husband had an extra-marital affair, to overcome which the actress herself had resorted to an affair.

Mumtaz himself disclosed this in his interview. Mumtaz had told about this, “After falling in love with my husband, I also got attracted towards someone else. For a time I was starting to feel quite alone. Although my husband was with me even at that time.

Talking about this, Mumtaz further said, “But when you are weak and someone shows a lot of love towards you, then obviously you are attracted towards him. As a human being, this is bound to happen. But these things are temporary and do not work. I still think I wish I hadn’t taken such a step because it was wrong.”

Mumtaz had also mentioned this in an interview given to DNA. Mumtaz had said about this, “After a few years of marriage, my husband had an affair. It was a terrible thing. To overcome this, I also got into a relationship, which gave me nothing but pain. I had learned what to expect from others when my husband was not honest with me?

Mumtaz had told that even after having family and husband, she used to feel lonely at times. The actress said, “My husband is often on a journey. My kids have grown up too. My elder daughter is married to Fardeen Khan and lives with him in London. My younger daughter is learning business from her father. But what do I do, I can’t follow him everywhere.”