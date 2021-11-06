Mumtaz Reveals Why She Did Not Marry With Feroz Khan Said Marrying Him Like Jumping Into Lake

Mumtaz told in the interview that why she did not decide to marry Firoz Khan. The actress said that marrying him means jumping in the pond.

Bollywood’s famous actress Mumtaz had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Mumtaz’s pairing with actors like Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor was well-liked. Shammi Kapoor also wanted to marry the actress, but due to one of her conditions, Mumtaz refused the marriage. Apart from this, there was also news about Mumtaz that actor Feroz Khan also wanted to marry her and he was closest to her. Now Mumtaz has broken the silence regarding this matter in an interview given to the Times of India.

Mumtaz was asked in the interview that why did she not ask Firoz Khan to marry her? Responding to this, the actress said, “Firoz never proposed me for marriage. He had a girlfriend from the time of ‘Main Shaadi Karne Chala’. She was very beautiful and loved him very much. But I don’t know why the two parted ways.”

Talking about Firoz Khan, Mumtaz further said, “Feroz and I were very good friends. He was such a person who hardly tells anything about himself to others, but he shared everything, everything with me. I have even seen tears in his eyes. Any woman could have loved Firoz and Shammi ji. But marrying Firoz was like jumping into a pond.”

Explaining the reason for this, Mumtaz further said, “It was absolutely like asking for heartbreak. My heart was already broken during Shammi Kapoor’s time and I did not want this to happen again. In such a situation, we had limited our relationship only to friendship. Even if it went in some other direction, it would have broken and our friendship would not have survived.”

According to media reports, Firoz Khan started liking actress Mumtaz after the film crime. But his family did not accept his second marriage, due to which he could not marry Mumtaz. At the same time, Mumtaz also married NRI businessman Mayur Madhvani in the year 1974 and shifted to London.