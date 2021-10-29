Mumtaz, Yash CHOPRA: When BR Chopra came to ask for Mumtaz’s hand for her brother, the actress’s family rejected Yash Chopra’s relationship

This was the time when Mumtaz was working in a film with Yash Chopra. The stories of Mumtaz and Yash Chopra’s love story came into the limelight in 1970.

Mumtaz has been a very beautiful and talented actress of her time. Mumtaz’s pairing with Rajesh Khanna was well-liked on the film screen. On the other hand, both the actors got along so well off screen that many times people got confused that Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna were in a relationship. However, there was always friendship between the two. Similarly, Mumtaz’s name was also associated with Shammi Kapoor. So there, the tales of actress Mumtaz’s affair with Yash Chopra also became famous.

This was the time when Mumtaz was working in a film with Yash Chopra. The stories of Mumtaz and Yash Chopra’s love story came into the limelight in 1970. Yash Chopra was making the film ‘Aadmi Aur Insaan’ at that time. Saira Banu was in the lead role in this film. At the same time, Mumtaz was also cast in the film. But Mumtaz’s role in the film was very small. Nevertheless, Mumtaz had signed the film. Now in the film, Saira Banu was the lead actress, while Mumtaz came out as a side heroine.

But then something happened that Yash Chopra also introduced Mumtaz as the lead in this film. Actually, Yash was infatuated with Mumtaz. In such a situation, he increased the role of Mumtaz in the film. Since then, Mumtaz was also very impressed with Yash Chopra.

Meanwhile, Yash Chopra decided to get married. Yash had already found a girl for marriage. Mumtaz was also happy there. When Yash Chopra sent his brother BR Chopra to Mumtaz’s house to take the matter further, the family members of the actress rejected Yash Chopra’s relationship.

Yash’s brother, who reached his house asking for Mumtaz’s hand, was quite surprised by this. Then Mumtaz’s family said that they will not get Mumtaz married yet because they have to concentrate on their film career. Her career is going well, if she gets married now, she may suffer a lot in her career.

Hearing this from Mumtaz’s family, BR Chopra came back home. Later, when Yash Chopra saw that it did not make any difference to anyone, he also turned to the side. But Yash Chopra had decided to get married, so he married Pamela. At the same time, Mumtaz also got married a year after Yash Chopra’s marriage. Mumtaz was married to a businessman, after which she left the film world.