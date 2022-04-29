Munaf Patel on Umran Malik BCCI needs to handle him with care

In the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Umran Malik has created a sensation with his speed. Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel said that the advice he would give to the 21-year-old bowler is to go and throw the ball with enthusiasm. That’s it. Seeing him bowling, he (Munaf) also feels like bowling. It is great to see such kids getting opportunities in IPL. The scouts who go out to find talent… It’s nice that the biggest leagues in the world are giving benefits to our players, especially those who come from small places. Otherwise who knows how he would have made the place and where he would have played? Now he is the fastest bowler in the league and that makes him very happy.

BCCI should not wait for Umran to perform in the domestic circuit and then bring him into the Indian team. If you want, take him as the 17th member of the team, but definitely take him along. He will learn about the culture and different situations, and being with everyone will teach him how to adjust to any situation. It is very important to do this.

Handle with care Munaf said that if Umran is not managed properly, his career will not be long. Playing too many matches can lead to injury and it can also affect his pace. He said, “In my time social media was not as dominant as it is now, but of course everyone was excited. If someone comes from a small place where there is no infrastructure then it is natural for this to happen. Umran has come into the limelight just like me. You need to take good care of him. He will be able to last for long only if BCCI does it.”

need to take care- Munaf further said, “If seen, Zaheer Khan also came with a speed of more than 145 kmph, Ashish Nehra was there, I was there, VRV Singh was there, Ishant Sharma was also fast when he came. At present you have fast bowlers like Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini. There is a need for a system where a fast bowler plays a limited number of matches in a year. Now of course technology has advanced in terms of physiotherapy and training, but still you have to take care of it. If you use him too much, there are chances of getting major injuries and that means he will have to reduce his pace, but at the moment he is bowling like Soni Pe Suhaga.”

Benefit from Stan Presence- Munaf said, “Dale Steyn is with him right now, so he will get to learn a lot. It will make a big difference. Stan is a good person, he is not cocky. He himself used to bowl at a speed of over 145. He should take whatever he can from Stan. Being from a small space, Umram is like a blank paper, you can write whatever you want on it. He will do as Stan says.”

Wrap as much as you can with the stain- Munaf also said, “At the age of Umran man does not know anything. You are from a smaller place and not that mature. That’s why you feel that you should learn from this person then from that person. The fact that he will be with Stan for a few months is a golden period for him. Wrap them as much as you can. This is an age to learn as well as bowl. I don’t think there will be a better chance for him in life than this.”