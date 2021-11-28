Munawar Faruqui Bengaluru show canceled comedian said we called of 12 shows in last two months

Standup comedian Munavvar Farooqui’s show to be held in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka on Sunday, got cancelled. The police had written a letter to the organizers of the show urging them to cancel the show. After which the show was cancelled. After the show’s cancellation, Munawwar Farooqui took to social media to express his displeasure and said that hatred has won and the artist has lost. Also he said that this has happened to me 12 times in the last 2 months.

In fact, the Ashok Nagar police station in Bangalore had urged the organizers of “Dongri to Nowhere” to cancel the show. Munawwar Farooqui’s program was to be held at the Good Shepherd Auditorium in Ashok Nagar on Sunday evening. Bengaluru Police suggested canceling the show citing law and order. In a letter to the organizers, the police said that we have come to know that many organizations can create chaos during the show. Due to which there may be law and order problem.

The organizers canceled the show following the suggestion of the police. Comedian Munawwar Farooqui expressed his displeasure on his Twitter account after the show was cancelled. Munawwar Farooqui released his statement on Twitter and wrote that today Bangalore show got canceled due to threat of sabotage on the show. We had sold over 600 tickets. At the same time, he wrote that I was put in jail for a joke which I had not done. My show was canceled with nothing wrong. This is injustice.

He further wrote that the show has received huge love from the people. This is injustice. We have the censor certificate of the show. That means there is nothing wrong with this show. We have canceled 12 shows in the last two months due to threats of loss. While tweeting his statement, he also wrote that hatred won and artist lost.

Let us inform that stand-up comedian Munawwar Farooqui was arrested on January 1 this year for his alleged objectionable remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses. Besides him, four other people were also arrested. A case was registered against Munawwar Farooqui on the complaint of a BJP worker. Later, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Munawwar Farooqui.