Munawar Rana News: Case registered in Munawar Rana Par Lucknow: Munawar Rana filed a case in Lucknow

Munawar Rana News: Case registered in Munawar Rana Par Lucknow

Highlights Tahrir was given by Hindu Mahasabha and Valmiki Samaj

A few days ago, Rana compared Munawar to the Taliban.

Rana had said on Munawar that India still needs to fear Pakistan, not Afghanistan.

A case has been registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow over a controversial statement made by Mujarwar Rana against the Taliban. The Hindu Mahasabha and the Valmiki community had lodged a complaint against Munawar Rana at Hazratganj Kotwali for hurting religious sentiments with the clause of disturbing the peace under Rasuka and SC-ST.

Hindu Mahasabha national spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi, who arrived at Hazratganj Kotwali on Friday with supporters, said that if action was not taken against Munawar Rana, Sunderkand would be recited outside his house. Spokesperson Shishir Chaturvedi said that Munawar Rana has linked Maharshi Muni with the Taliban. His statement caused great anger in the Hindu community. He said that Munawar Rana has linked Sanatan Dharma and Valmiki Samaj with Taliban. Hindu society is expressing displeasure over this rhetoric.

The statement insulted Dalits

General Secretary of Ambedkar Mahasabha Amarnath Prajapati and Valmiki Samaj leader P.L. Bharti had lodged a complaint in Hazratganj Kotwali and demanded action against Munawar Rana for insulting religious sentiments and under the Prevention of Scheduled Caste Atrocities Act. Tahir had said that Munawar Rana had insulted the Dalits by comparing Maharshi Valmiki with the Taliban. At the same time, this has shocked Hindu Dharma.

Rana made this statement on Munawar

Rana had said on Munawar that India still needs to fear Pakistan, not Afghanistan. The Taliban has nothing to do with Kashmir. He said what Valmiki G was before and what happened after. The Taliban have already changed. Now the atmosphere is not the same as before. The poet Rana said on the destruction of Taliban Buddha statues in Bamiyan that a mosque was demolished to build a Ram temple in India, what do you call it, was it a holy act?

