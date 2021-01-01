Munawar Rana’s ‘Taliban love’ is in seventh heaven, Rana has crossed all limits in this ‘love’, Munawar Rana is using ‘street’ language against Hinduism: Comparison of Taliban with Maharshi Valmiki, ‘Sadakhap’ language against Hinduism Rana?

A wonderful ‘love’ for the ‘Taliban’ has awakened in the heart of the well-known poet Munawar Rana. He has repeatedly made controversial statements in favor of the Taliban. This has angered millions of his fans across the country. On Thursday, he made another “small” statement. This hurt the feelings of all Hindus. Munawar Rana compared Maharshi Valmiki to the Taliban. Not only that, during a conversation on a TV channel, he was seen asking questions on Hindu Dharma.During the discussion on the Taliban, Munawar Rana said, “The Taliban are terrorists but as extremist as Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana.” He was asked if the Taliban were terrorists. Using extremely ‘sadakhap’ language, Rana said to Munavar, ‘If Valmiki writes Ramayana, he becomes a’ deity ‘, before that he is a bandit. What will you do with it? The character of man, his character keeps changing. ‘

“The Taliban liberated our country, Afghanistan,” Rana said in an exclusive interview

The anchor of the TV channel objected that at least he should not compare the Taliban with Valmiki, Munawar Rana said, ‘In your religion (Hinduism) anyone is called a god. But, he was a writer. It’s okay that he did a great job. He wrote Ramayana. However, competition is not the issue here.

Has already expressed ‘sympathy’

In an exclusive interview with NBT on Wednesday, Rana had said that the Taliban could not be called terrorists or terrorists, they could be called aggressive. What is the problem if the Taliban make our country independent? Your land can be traded in any way.

On the question of coming to power at gunpoint, Munawar had said that India, which had been enslaved by the British, should be considered. What good is a web site if it simply “blends in” with everything else out there? An Indian cannot think of this.

The anger of the people

Munawar’s statement has hurt people a lot. There was anger against him on social media. Barkha Shukla Singh, former chairperson of the Delhi Women’s Commission, tweeted, ‘Munawar Rana, do something yourself. You also go to the Taliban. The safest place for you is the Taliban.

After his statement, Munawar Rana started trending on Twitter. While Rana was hashtaging Munawar, people were angry with him. Most people said that Munawar Rana should go to Afghanistan and write poems with the Taliban.

Munawar Rana made the controversial statement at a time when violence against women and people in Afghanistan is being feared after the capture of the Taliban. There are also fears that the law could become a safe haven for terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda. It is certain that he will enforce Sharia law in the country. Because of this fear, people are fleeing Afghanistan. Kabul Airport has become like a fish market. The extent to which people fear the Taliban is evident from the fact that many people have recently tied themselves to planes. Photographs of the crash were shared during the flight.