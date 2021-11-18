Munich’s Famed Christmas Market is Canceled Again
The Munich Christchind Market, one of the oldest and largest Christmas markets in Germany, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to another coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The largest German Christmas market has been canceled as events are struggling to survive the country’s fourth virus outbreak since most closed last year.
“I have the bad news today for all Munich residents, and especially for the stall owners,” said Mayor Dieter Reiter. “However, the extreme conditions in our hospitals and the rapidly rising infection rates have left me no choice.”
Germans have been gathering at outdoor markets since the 14th century in the week before Christmas, when vendors set up their stands in the city center to sell their wares to people coming from church services. They provide food, artisan gifts and other provisions for upcoming festivals and the long winter months.
Germany’s approximately 3,000 Christmas market is an important financial boon for many communities. Local restaurants, breweries, bakeries and artisans rely on annual holiday fairs for large sums of their income.
According to Lonely Planet, Munich Market is famous for its stalls offering traditional gingerbread, grilled sausage, mulled wine and hand-painted trinkets.
The combination of factors has led to the growth of Germany’s latest virus, among them cold temperatures, slow rollout of booster vaccines and even more pronounced growth in neighboring Eastern European nations such as the Czech Republic.
Experts say that non-vaccinated patients are filling hospitals all over Germany.
For the open Christmas market, only people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have fully recovered from a previous infection can fully participate, Reuters reported. People who have not been vaccinated may participate in some limited activities, such as listening to a carol.
