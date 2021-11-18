Munich’s Famed Christmas Market is Canceled Again

The Munich Christchind Market, one of the oldest and largest Christmas markets in Germany, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to another coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“I have the bad news today for all Munich residents, and especially for the stall owners,” said Mayor Dieter Reiter. “However, the extreme conditions in our hospitals and the rapidly rising infection rates have left me no choice.”