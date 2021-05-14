Munmun Dutta booked for using casteist slur by Haryana Police





Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is in additional bother. A FIR has been registered towards her in Haryana’s Hansi. She has been booked below the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. ICYMI, Munmun Dutta who was giving an interview on YouTube stated that she makes use of a little bit of lip tint on her cheeks in addition to she doesn’t wish to seem like a bhangi as she steps out of the home. This information was confirmed by Nitika Gahlaut, Superintendent of Police, Hansi. The case is filed below Part 3(1) (u) of the SCs and STs Act on Thursday. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita points apology over casteist slur [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It appears Rajat Kalsan, who’s the convenor of the Nationwide Alliance for Dalit Human Rights filed the FIR. He submitted the CD through which we are able to hear Munmun Dutta using the ‘bhangi’ phrase whereas speaking about using make up. He has alleged that she referred to members of a selected Scheduled Caste to say that she doesn’t wish to seem like them. Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: #ArrestMunmunDutta traits on social media after she reportedly makes use of the phrase ‘bhangi’ in a video

Many individuals didn’t purchase her apology as they felt that she had labored within the Hindi leisure trade to know what bhangi truly means. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan who made Masaan wrote, “Has been misinterpreted? By no means stated it with intent to harm? There isn’t a different interpretation! You stated the B-word and there’s no approach to cowl it up. Apologise and shut up.” In her put up, she stated that she sincerely regrets using the phrase and want to apologise if she damage individuals unintentionally. Additionally Learn – Tuesday Trivia: Do you know Kareena Kapoor Khan rejected THIS Hrithik Roshan starrer which turned out to be a blockbuster?

Munmun Dutta is from West Bengal. She is a singer and actress. Munmun Dutta started her profession on TV in 2004. She was a part of the present, Hum Sab Baraati. She is cherished by followers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as the beautiful Babita.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



