Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shares throwback photos

The TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the most liked small screen. The show has been entertaining the audience for 13 years. The audience also likes this show very much. All the characters in this show are awesome. At the same time, Munmun Dutta, who plays the character of ‘Babita ji’ in the show, is also very much liked by the audience. Through this serial, Munmun Dutta has got recognition in every household. The chemistry of Munmun Dutta and Jethalal is well-liked in the show.

Munmun Dutta is known for his acting as well as his looks and style. Munmun Dutta is also very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos on social media. Sometimes she shares her glamorous photos and sometimes she is seen reliving old memories. In this sequence, he has now shared his throwback photos with the fans. Munmun Dutta is looking very beautiful in these photos. Along with this, his tremendous transformation is also being seen in these photos.

Munmun Dutta has shared these photos on her Instagram handle. Seeing Munmun Dutta in these, you will not be able to recognize that she is the same Babita ji, who looks so glamorous today. Munmun Dutta has shared many of his photos. These photos were taken during his Australia trip. While sharing the photo, he has told that this photo is of his first foreign trip. Munmun Dutta is looking very thin in these photos, which fans are quite surprised to see. Along with this, they are also praising him fiercely.

Along with these photos, Munmun Dutta wrote in the caption ‘Throwback to come back.. my first international trip.. to Australia.. for modeling assignment.. was just in college..me!! What a beautiful memory… Big eyes!! I was in love and amazed by everything.. Couldn’t believe I got to this great task and it took me to Australian land…Photos clicked on those Kodak cameras – don’t know what they were called Was. Of course as a mere student I couldn’t afford a digital cam’.

Let us tell you that Munmun Dutta has also been seen in many films. But she did not get as much success on the big screen as she became famous on the small screen. After working in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Munmun was recognized in every household and today everyone knows her as Babita ji.