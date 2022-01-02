Munmun Dutta of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared photo you will also surprised to see glamorous look

SAB TV’s most famous comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been entertaining the audience since last 13 years. All the actors of the show are loved by the people. The show is still loved by the audience as much as it was in the beginning. The biggest reason I like it is because it has great actors. Be it Jethalal or Dayaben, or Babita ji’s character is liked by all. At the same time, Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji in the show, is the favorite of the audience.

Babita ji, who beats the hearts of people with her beauty, often shares her pictures on social media handles. Munmun Dutta has shared some pictures of the latest photoshoot on his Instagram account in this sequence. She is looking very glamorous and stylish in these pictures. In these pictures, Munmun is wearing a striped top. Along with this, he has also put a scarf around his neck. Seeing this glamorous look of her in the pictures, the senses of the fans have been blown away.

Whom does Munmun love? Munmun had earlier also shared a video of her, in which she told whom she loves the most. In the video, when she is asked if you love someone? So while answering this, she says ‘I love myself’.

Glamour in real life too: Munmun Dutta has tried her hand in both acting and modeling. Just as Munmun looks stylish in the show, she is equally glamorous in her real life. Munmun was associated with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in the year 2008, in which she plays the role of Babita. From this show she came to be known as Babita in every household.

Has also appeared on the big screen: Munmun Dutta has worked on small screen as well as big screen. He played a character named Haasan in the film ‘Mumbai Express’. Along with this, she has appeared with artists like Manisha Koirala, Pooja Bhatt, Dino Morea and Gulshan Grover. In the year 2006, Munmun appeared in the film ‘Holiday’.

How much do you charge: Babita’s character in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is very much liked by the audience. Munmun Dutta became a part of the show in the year 2008 and till now she is associated with the show. Let us tell you that Munmun takes a fee of 35 to 50 thousand for a day to work in this show.