Murals at a San Francisco School Should Stay for Now, Judge Says

A California court this week ruled that Works Progress Administration-era murals of George Washington’s life at a local high school cannot be removed without an environmental review, thwarting plans by the San Francisco Board of Education to to cover up the highly controversial artwork.

Painted in the 1930s by Victor Arnautoff, Diego Rivera’s former assistant, the “Life of Washington” murals dominate the school entrance and have been the subject of debate for years. Critics, including parents and students, said high school students should not be forced to see racism in the depiction of murals of enslaved African Americans and Native Americans. They wanted the frescoes to be repainted. Proponents of the murals, including art historians, have said destroying them would be like burning books.

Arnautoff, who was a Communist, was born in Russia and taught at Stanford University. His murals depicted the first president as the owner of slaves and the young country as responsible for the murder of Native Americans. But the American Indian Parent Advisory Council and other school organizations said students shouldn’t be forced to see this story.

“When I look at the mural as a native of the Pacific Islands, I am hurt and offended,” Faauuga Moliga, vice president of the San Francisco Board of Education, wrote in a text. “I’m sure most of the people of color who saw the mural in Washington feel the same way I do.”