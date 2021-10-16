Murder near farmer protest site singhu border decease was father of three children needle of suspicion around Nihangs

On Friday, there was a ruckus after the body of a youth was found on the Singhu border, a protest site of farmers adjoining Delhi. The deceased was identified as Lakhbir Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Lakhbir belonged to the Dalit community and was the father of three children. In the Lakhbir murder case, the needle of suspicion is hovering around the Nihang Sikhs. However, a Nihang named Sarabjit Singh, who took the responsibility of the murder, surrendered before the police late on Friday night. Sarabjit Singh has claimed responsibility for Lakhbir Singh’s murder. Sarabjit Singh will be produced in the court today.

Avan Kumar, the sarpanch of Cheema Kalan village of the deceased Lakhbir Singh, told that his parents were not alive. So he lived with his sister. Also, according to the people of the village, he was last seen in his village on Tuesday only. While giving information, a police officer said that Lakhbir Singh was the only person to go from Cheema Kalan to Singhu.

The Sonepat police, probing the case, said about Lakhbir Singh’s murder case that preliminary investigation revealed that Nihangs killed 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit Sikh from Cheema Kalan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. Because they suspected Lakhbir Singh of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. However, the police also said that the claim of sacrilege is yet to be confirmed.

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Home Minister Anil Vij, Home Secretary Rajiv Arora, Haryana DGP PK Agrawal and ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk at his residence. Talking to The Indian Express, a senior Haryana government official said that the Chief Minister has directed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take strictest action against the culprits. Police have identified the main accused and we will arrest soon.

According to the police, they received information around 5 am on Friday that a person had been tied to barricades near the site of the picket, following which a team from Kundli police station reached the spot. Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the injured man was taken to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. We have registered a case of murder against unknown people. Many such videos are doing the rounds where some Nihangs have claimed that the person disrespected the holy book. It is feared that some Nihangs beat and killed him. This is the subject of investigation.