Murder spike in New Mexico: Cops blame Department of Justice probe, weak leadership



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have told Gadget Clock that crime is on the rise in their town because police are not allowed to do their job.

Detective Shawn Wilgby, president of the Albuquerque Police Association, told Gadget Clock in a special language, “You have high crime, you have high substance abuse, you have weaknesses in criminal law in the state legislature – we have done it since the beginning of time.” Interview

See the full story here:

“Coupled with a fully handcuffed police department and with a consent decree for eight years… and that’s what you’ll get,” Willby continued.

The Albuquerque Police Department entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice in November 2014 after the local agency concluded an investigation into “a pattern or practice of using excessive force.”

New Mexico suspect stabbed, injures about a dozen victims, police say

“This has opened the door for the judiciary in Washington, D.C., to rule almost exclusively and could be intricately involved in what this police department does,” Wilby said.

Albuquerque officers involved in the incident will have to go through a rigorous investigation, according to the terms of the agreement.

For example, if an officer handcuffs a resisting suspect during an arrest, it could be considered coercion, Wilby said. He told Gadget Clock that investigators could take officers off the streets for four to six hours and that this happened regularly.

“I saw the whole area command where 50,000 people live – just two weeks ago due to two use of force – the whole area command was shut down,” Wilby said. “All officers available to include the chain of command were investigating the use of force.”

“We’re already significantly understaffed,” Willby continued. “Now, the policies we’ve made – and some of them are really ridiculous – have fewer officers on our streets protecting and serving this community because they are following existing policies.”

In 2021, Albuquerque broke its annual homicide record with 117 homicides. According to local media reports, the number of annual homicides in the city has averaged about 45 in the last 35 years.

The consent decree came amid harsh criticism from former President Trump’s DOJ, who said they were overused and a detrimental federal intrusion on law enforcement.

The then Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo in 2018 instructing the agency to strictly restrict their use.

Officials resigned from the police protesters: ‘Tired of being run by politics’

Attorney General Merrick Garland withdrew the Trump-era memo last April, making it easier for Biden DJs to use consent decrees as tools for enforcement.

“The whole part of the conversation is like an open loop,” Willby said. “We have a bunch of politicians who think in the election cycle, and they’re going to say the right thing because they do well.”

“They’re going to manipulate people to vote for them, but when the push comes, they’re not investing in the real problem,” he added.

“We need politicians who invest in problems, think outside the box, and not just in their four-year election cycle,” Wilby told Gadget Clock. “I think the whole country is plagued by the same problem.”

According to the Albuquerque Police Association, the Albuquerque Police Department has lost more than 250 officers in the last two years due to quitting, retiring and moving officers to other departments.