Murder Trial in Sweden Could Shine Unsavory Light on Iran’s New President

He was a 28-year-old student and member of a Communist group in Iran serving a 10-year prison sentence in 1988 when, according to his family, he was called before a committee and executed without trial or defense.

Family members said they had not obtained the body, will or the location of a burial site. They received a sports bag with a wristwatch, a shirt and a certificate that did not specify execution as the cause of death.

The student, Bijan Bazargan, was among some 5,000 prisoners belonging to armed opposition and left-wing groups in Iran who, according to Amnesty International and other rights groups, were executed during the summer 1988.

Now, a Swedish court will prosecute a former Iranian justice official for war crimes and murder in connection with Mr. Bazargan’s death. The case has particularly public and damaging implications for Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, who helped decide which prisoners lived or died during these mass executions.