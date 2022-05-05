Murdered Chicago teen texted fears her father would ‘kill’ her days before death, court documents reveal



A 17-year-old Chicago-area teenager who was found dead in her home on Sunday said she feared her father would “kill” and “kill” her in the days before her death, new court documents show.

Mia Maro’s father, 42, Mohammed Almaru, was charged Wednesday with murder.

On Sunday, Almaru texted “I lost my mind, got out of control and beat him … I apologized to one of his sons”, police said, according to court documents obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

Court documents reveal more graphic details of the allegations leading to the murder of the teenager.

Almaru beats Maro because he was trying to say something to her, court documents allege.

Maro and his father argued last Thursday about going to his senior boyfriend, three days before police discovered his lifeless body covered in bruises, the document said.

Chicago teenager Mia Maro’s father has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy

Almaru was found lying next to Maro’s body with obvious self-inflicted wounds on his wrists and neck. He is in a hospital, documents say. Police said he was not cooperating and was not “fully aware”.

The document states that Almaru first told Maro that he could fall in love and then changed his mind, saying that he did not trust her.

Two days ago, after Maro had a minor car accident, he texted a relative that he was worried his father would “kill him” or “kill him” for it, according to documents.

Her aunt texted her on Saturday to check in because she did not go to the prom but did not return. On Sunday, he went to his home in Tinley Park, a suburb of Chicago, and called police after the horrific discovery.

According to court documents, Maro suffered extensive injuries from repeated injuries from multiple objects consisting of a metal pole and a rubber mallet. Police executed a search warrant at the home and discovered a metal pole with blood and hair on the kitchen floor. Police said the poles were bent.

The garage had a rubber mallet stained with blood. A tarp and bungee cord were also found in the house.

Maro was a senior at Andrew High School and is set to graduate next week

“On behalf of the entire village of Tinley Park, I would like to express my sincere condolences to all who knew and loved Mia,” said Mayor Michael Glotz. “By all accounts, she was a beautiful young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life she will never be able to fulfill again. To her family, friends and fellow Andrew High School students, we mourn her passing with you.”

Alamru will be arraigned in court on Monday, May 9.

Gadget Clock’ Lauren Taylor and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.