Murdered SUNY Potsdam student Beth Howell honored as ‘a force’ as suspect’s partial criminal record released



State University Of New York The student who was killed in a seemingly random shooting just a few steps from his college campus is remembered as a “force” who was not only talented, “he touched the lives of everyone he met,” according to a recent death note.

Elizabeth “Beth” Howell died on Friday just a few feet from the campus of the Crane School of Music in SUNY Potsdam, where the 21-year-old was entering her final year. Services are scheduled for Saturday, February 26, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Judicial Funeral Home on Putnam Avenue in Brewster, New York.

A death post posted late Tuesday or early Wednesday describes how Howell was “a force” at a young age and “grew up into a talented woman with a bright smile and personality.”

He was involved in community programs, including orchestra and ballet, through the local Danbury Music Center, and was captain of the girl’s varsity swimming team at Brewster High School, where he served as commanding officer of the Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. .

“She had a kind, beautiful spirit that touched the lives of everyone she met,” he added. “Beth knew what she wanted out of life and went for it without hesitation.”

Howell was an avid celebist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra and the Crane Chamber Orchestra. He hoped to become a music teacher.

He is survived by his parents, Ann and Joe Howell, three siblings, several aunts and uncles, a grandmother and a bearded dragon named “Toby”, the death statement said.

On Wednesday, Crane School of Music released a video quote from the 2021 Crane Candlelight Concert, where Howell will be seen performing with other celebs in the vicinity of 2:32 and 3:54 time stamps. A university spokesman said the video showed Howell’s last concert performance with a symphony.

Howell was scheduled to perform as chief celebrity during a concert on Thursday night, which was postponed after the tragedy. The university will honor Howell with a musical commemoration after a memorial service Wednesday night, the spokesman said.

Howell’s family said that instead of flowers, anyone interested in honoring Beth could donate to the Danbury Music Center in her name.

In a statement to Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday, the board of directors of Danbury Music Center wrote that they were “deeply sorry” for the loss.

The statement said, “Beth is a beautiful, talented person and has been a shining light in our organization for many years. We are grateful to have her in our lives.” “We express our love and support to the Howell family at this time of unimaginable loss.”

Howell was shot at about 5:45 a.m. Friday in the College Park Road area of ​​Potsdam, about 30 miles from the Canadian border, officials said.

Witnesses said they saw someone firing three shots from a gray, four-door sedan, police said. Howell made it a short distance before it crashed to the ground at the corner of College Park Road and East Drive, officials said. He could not be saved.

Police eventually identified the suspect as 31-year-old Michael Snow, and the next day issued a search warrant at his home in Massena, New York, about 25 miles away. Authorities arrested Snow and charged him with second-degree murder, police said.

Snow was ordered released on bail and is in the custody of St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, records show. He is scheduled to appear in Potsdam Town Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pascoa, whose office is handling the case, and Howell’s mother, Ann, told Gadget Clock Digital that investigators have not yet found “any connection” between Snow and the young music student.

“In terms of the situation,” Pascoa said, “it looks like a random act at this point.”

Gadget Clock Digital has received details of Snow’s criminal record in the village of Massena, which showed a number of minor traffic violations and traffic violations for the use of alcohol in motor vehicles. It was not immediately clear if he had any criminal record elsewhere, but Poskoa told Gadget Clock Digital that his office was not investigating any other open cases involving Snow.

Investigators are still searching for information on Snow’s location and activity between 5pm and 8:30 pm on Friday, when his car, which carries New York license plate KVE2731, is believed to have traveled more than 75 miles via Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone. Westville, Hogensburg and Massena, investigators said.

Police are asking the public to check their video surveillance footage for any signs of snow or its gray sedan, which has damaged the driver’s side.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen snow or cars to contact NYSP Troop B at (518) 873-2750.

