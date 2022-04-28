Murdered UVA student Yeardley Love had ‘rocky relationship’ with ‘party animal’ boyfriend, lawyer says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Yardley Love, the murdered lacrosse player at the University of Virginia, had a “stone relationship” with her “party animal” boyfriend George Hughes V, before killing him in 2010, a lawyer representing Love’s family in an unjust death trial, according to local reports.

Love’s mother, Sharon Love, began preliminary statement on Tuesday after filing an unlawful death lawsuit against Hooghly – who was previously convicted of murdering Yardley Love in 2012 and is currently serving a 23-year sentence – seeking $ 29.5 million and $ 1 million in damages. Millions of punitive damages.

Love’s family lawyer Paul Beckman told the court in Charlottesville, Virginia, that Hughes, whom he described as a “party animal,” had a “rocky relationship” between Love that lasted nearly two years but was plagued by Hughes’ excessive drinking and abuse, according to WRC-TV. .

The death of Yardley Love calls for an awakening about domestic violence

Beckman presented photos during the trial showing the scene of Love’s murder where she lay dead on the floor of her bedroom with bruises on her face and blood, as well as scars on her shoulders and neck, the outlet reported.

“He died as a result of a brutal and brutal beating,” Beckman said in his opening statement.

Virginia lacrosse player George’s former university victim sues mother over victim

Matthew Green, a 34-year-old attorney for Hughes, who is now 34, did not deny that Huguely had assaulted Love and owed his family damages, but said that his actions did not compel the “intentional and reckless” behavior necessary to provide punitive damages, according to the WRC. Television.

Green argued that his client did not intentionally kill Love. After drinking heavily the night he killed Love, Hulie told police he went to her home to talk to her, but that turned into an argument. During the argument, Love’s head apparently hit the wall, but when she left the room, she said she only had a bloody nose. The next morning, Love’s roommates found him dead, WRC-TV reported.

A 2010 videotape interview showed that when police called Hooghly for questioning and then informed the suspect that Love was dead, “he just doesn’t believe it,” Green said Tuesday.

“It is clear he did not realize that a fatal incident had taken place,” the attorney said, adding that according to WRC-TV, “justice has been done.”