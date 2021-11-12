Murkowski Announces Re-election Bid, Setting up Clash With Trump

WASHINGTON – Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski announced Friday that former President Donald Trump has resigned. After voting to impeach Trump, she will run for re-election and formally enter the most expensive and challenging race of her political career.

Of the seven Republicans convicted of inciting Mr Trump to revolt after the January 6 capital riots, Ms Murkowski is the only one to face re-election in mid-2022. Humiliated to win the Republican majority in a state that has never leaned towards her Republican Party, she is seen as the GOP’s most insecure senator when the party’s core supporters have little tolerance for criticizing the former president or collaborating with President Biden.

The race begins with a proxy battle between Mr. Trump, a Republican challenger, and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, and other Republican leaders, backing Ms. Murkowski in her bid for a fourth full term.

In a campaign video announcing her re-election, Ms. Murkowski made no mention of Mr. Trump, instead highlighting his actions on behalf of the state and warning that “at least 48 outsiders will try to grab Alaska’s Senate. Space for their partisan agendas.”