Murkowski Announces Re-election Bid, Setting up Clash With Trump
WASHINGTON – Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski announced Friday that former President Donald Trump has resigned. After voting to impeach Trump, she will run for re-election and formally enter the most expensive and challenging race of her political career.
Of the seven Republicans convicted of inciting Mr Trump to revolt after the January 6 capital riots, Ms Murkowski is the only one to face re-election in mid-2022. Humiliated to win the Republican majority in a state that has never leaned towards her Republican Party, she is seen as the GOP’s most insecure senator when the party’s core supporters have little tolerance for criticizing the former president or collaborating with President Biden.
The race begins with a proxy battle between Mr. Trump, a Republican challenger, and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, and other Republican leaders, backing Ms. Murkowski in her bid for a fourth full term.
In a campaign video announcing her re-election, Ms. Murkowski made no mention of Mr. Trump, instead highlighting his actions on behalf of the state and warning that “at least 48 outsiders will try to grab Alaska’s Senate. Space for their partisan agendas.”
“I am standing for re-election to continue the important work of growing our economy, strengthening our Alaska-based forces and protecting the natural beauty of our people and our state,” said Ms. Murkowski, a third-generation Alaskan. “I will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska’s priorities.”
Ms Murkowski, first appointed to the Senate after her father became governor in 2002 and resigned from the seat, is the second-most-senior Republican woman after Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who won her own expensive re-election bid last year. Ms. Murkowski has established herself as a key swing vote with strong ties between the two political parties, most recently helping to negotiate a $ 1 trillion bilateral infrastructure bill that Mr. Biden is expected to sign into law next week.
However, it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Alaska’s Republican Party condemned her in March for voting to convict Mr. Trump. The former president backed the primary challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, a former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration, who promoted false doctrines of voter fraud in the 2020 election and hired several former Trump campaign employees.
“Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska,” Mr. Trump said in a June statement, after Ms. Murkowski voted to confirm Deb Hollande as Home Secretary. “Murkowski wants to go!”
The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm for the Senate Republicans, has backed Ms. Murkowski, who also has the support of her party’s leadership. Ms Murkowski has a long record of bullying her party, helped stop efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, opposed Supreme Court Justice Brett Cavano’s confirmation, and voted for several of Mr Biden’s nominees. Year of his reign.
“We support all of our incumbents, and fortunately for us, there are excellent candidates in our primary,” Florida Sen. Rick Scott, president of the organization, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. But in the same interview, he admitted that “you don’t want to support Donald Trump and you would be foolish to accept that.”
In 2010, Ms. Murkowski, who lost in the primary race to Joe Miller, a Tea Party candidate, but ran a successful writing campaign, became the first right-in candidate in more than 50 years to win the election. In January, she told reporters that she would not change parties, although she questioned whether she was in the Republican Party, on which Mr. Trump had so much influence.
“No matter how inconsistent things are on the Republican side, you have no way of talking to me,” Ms Murkowski said at the time. “I am not; He will never be me. ”
Under the new electoral system approved a year ago, Ms. Murkowski will first compete in an open primary where the top four candidates will advance to the next general election.
