Murray State Racers softball team involved in bus crash on way to NCAA tournament, 3 people injured

2 days ago
The college introduced that three members of the Murray State Racers softball team have been taken to hospital Wednesday night time after the team bus crashed on the way to the team’s first NCAA event regional presence in Alabama.

Racers Athletics Web page mentioned in a tweet on Wednesday that the college bus was touring in Tuscaloosa when it met with an accident in which three people suffered “non-life-threatening accidents.”

The Murray State University Racers logo is displayed by the band during the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Tournament Championship match between Murray State University Racers and the Morehead State University Eagles on March 5, 2022 in Evansville, India.

(Michael Alio / Icon Sportswear through Getty Photographs)

It was not instantly clear if the injured have been gamers, however the college mentioned all three have been taken to hospital for additional assessments.

Two faculty baseball gamers die Georgia Automobile accident after profitable the convention championship

No different accidents have been reported, and everybody on the bus was described as “secure and sound.”

A scene from a sign before a game between the Oklahoma Sunris and Florida St. Seminoles during the Division I Women's Softball Championship on June 10, 2021 at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City.

(C. Morgan Angel / NCAA photograph through Getty Photographs)

Murray State (40-16-1) completed third in the event and can face Stanford in their opening recreation at 6:30 pm ET on Friday. A complete of 64 groups will compete in 16 spots of the Tremendous Regional.

Solely eight groups will advance to the Ladies’s School World Collection scheduled for subsequent month in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma.

Devin Flaherty of St. Seminoles, Florida watches whereas taking part in in opposition to the Oklahoma Sunners throughout the Division I Ladies’s Softball Championship on the ASA Corridor of Fame Stadium on June 9, 2021 in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma.
(C. Morgan Angel / NCAA photograph through Getty Photographs)

Murray State has gained its first NCAA Event bid this 12 months after a complete of 40 wins. That is the primary time the Ohio Valley Convention has gained each the regular-season and the event championship in the identical season.

