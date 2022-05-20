Murray State Racers softball team involved in bus crash on way to NCAA tournament, 3 people injured

Murray State Racers softball team involved in bus crash on way to NCAA event, 3 people injured



NewYou may pay attention to the Gadget Clock article now!

The college introduced that three members of the Murray State Racers softball team have been taken to hospital Wednesday night time after the team bus crashed on the way to the team’s first NCAA event regional presence in Alabama.

Racers Athletics Web page mentioned in a tweet on Wednesday that the college bus was touring in Tuscaloosa when it met with an accident in which three people suffered “non-life-threatening accidents.”

It was not instantly clear if the injured have been gamers, however the college mentioned all three have been taken to hospital for additional assessments.

Two faculty baseball gamers die Georgia Automobile accident after profitable the convention championship

No different accidents have been reported, and everybody on the bus was described as “secure and sound.”

Murray State (40-16-1) completed third in the event and can face Stanford in their opening recreation at 6:30 pm ET on Friday. A complete of 64 groups will compete in 16 spots of the Tremendous Regional.

Solely eight groups will advance to the Ladies’s School World Collection scheduled for subsequent month in Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma.

(*3*)

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Murray State has gained its first NCAA Event bid this 12 months after a complete of 40 wins. That is the primary time the Ohio Valley Convention has gained each the regular-season and the event championship in the identical season.