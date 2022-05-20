Mushfiqur Rahim says In Bangladesh people compare me to Don Bradman Buyer not yet found in IPL

Bangladesh’s veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim achieved an enormous achievement in the primary Check in opposition to Sri Lanka. He turned the primary Bangladeshi cricketer to rating 5000 check runs. After that he made an enormous declare. He mentioned that when he scores runs, people in Bangladesh compare him to Don Bradman. Rahim, who made such a press release, has not found any purchaser in the IPL to this point. After being unsold many times, this yr he did not give his title in the public sale.

Mushfiqur mentioned, “In Bangladesh I’ve seen people compare me to Bradman after I rating a century, however when I’m not scoring runs, I’m digging a pit for myself. I’m one of many senior gamers so we’ll not be right here for lengthy. However it’s changing into a tradition, so younger gamers want assist. If I’ve to spend a lot time coping with this stuff off the sector, then our on-field duties get affected.”

On changing into the primary Bangladeshi cricketer to rating 5000 runs in Check cricket, Rahim mentioned, “It’s a nice feeling to be the primary Bangladeshi to attain 5,000 Check runs. However I am certain I am not the final. We have now a number of senior and junior gamers who can attain 8,000 or 10,000 runs.

Rahim additional mentioned, “My goal in my debut Check was to play the second Check. I did not do nicely in my first check. Being a ‘keeper-batsman’, I all the time most popular Assessments. You might be judged by what number of huge a whole lot you have got scored in this format. I’ve all the time needed to play Assessments for a very long time in order that I can obtain nice issues each as a person and as a staff. There isn’t a restrict to success, however I’m very proud of my achievement.

Requested about competing with Tamil Iqbal, Mushfiqur mentioned he could be blissful if the left-hander breaks his file. He mentioned, “Tamim is aware of all this stuff (data) and he was shut. He instructed me, I might not attain there, you have got reached. He congratulated me. I all the time assume that what your brother, teammate or buddy has achieved is a greater feeling. Data are meant to be damaged. I used to be overjoyed when Tamim broke my highest particular person rating. Then he instructed me that in the subsequent two or three years I’d break his file once more. It’s a wholesome competitors and it ought to be so. We assist one another as teammates.”