mushtaq-ali-trophy-2021-karnataka-beats-bengal-in-super-over-to-seal-semifinal-place-with-hyderabad-vidarbha-tamil-nadu-schedule-of-knockout-matches – Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Karnataka beat Bengal in Super Over, enter semi-finals, all four teams of last 4 confirmed; Know when matches will be held

The four semi-finalists of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 have now been confirmed. Karnataka defeated Bengal in a thrilling Super Over match to seal their last-four spot along with Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

Karnataka team has made it to the semi-finals after defeating Bengal in a thrilling quarterfinal match leading up to the Super Over. On the other hand, Hyderabad defeated Gujarat by 30 runs in the other match to secure their place in the last-4. Earlier in the morning, Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu had entered the semi-finals. With this, now all the four teams of the semi-finals have been confirmed.

The match between Bengal and Karnataka attracted the most attention out of the four quarterfinal matches. In this match, the game was going like a scale, sometimes on one side the edge was heavy and sometimes on the other side. Playing first, Karnataka scored 160 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

In response, Bengal’s team was moving towards victory at one point of time, a run was needed off the last ball but Akashdeep was run out by Manish Pandey’s direct hit on the last ball. At this time Bengal’s score after 20 overs became 160 for 8 wickets. The match reached into the super over.

In the super over, Bengal and Karnataka captain Manish Pandey handed the ball to KC Cariappa. Cariappa took out a dot in the first ball and dismissed Kaif Ahmed on the second ball. After this, Shreevats Goswami, who came to bat on the next ball, hit a four, then after a run on the fourth ball, he was run out on the second run.

For victory, Karnataka needed 6 runs and captain Manish Pandey and senior player Karun Nair came to the crease. Manish Pandey took 2 runs on the first ball and Manish Pandey took his team to the semi-finals by hitting a six on the second ball. In this way Bengal lost the won match.

In the second match, Hyderabad easily beat Gujarat by 30 runs. Playing first, thanks to Tilak Verma’s brilliant 75, Hyderabad had scored 158 for 5 wickets. In reply, Gujarat’s team could score only 128 runs for 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. T. Ravi Teja took 3 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs for Hyderabad.

Earlier in the morning’s two matches, Vidarbha defeated Rajasthan by 9 wickets to make it to the semi-finals. In the other match, Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala by 5 wickets to secure their place in the last-4. In this way, now the 4 semi-finalist teams of the current T20 tournament have been confirmed.

When will the semi-finals be held?

The semi-finals of Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 will be played on Saturday, November 20 at the Arun Jethali Stadium in Delhi. Two quarterfinal matches involving Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were also played at the same ground. Hyderabad will face Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals and the match will start at 8.30 am.

In the second semi-final, the teams of Karnataka and Vidarbha will face each other. The match will start at 1 pm. The final match of this tournament will be played on Monday, November 22 at this stadium from 12 noon.