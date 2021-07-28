Music, but Make It Outdoors

After a long drought, live music has started to return to indoor New York City venues, and I – like many – am thrilled.

But there are still few things that I love more than summer outdoor concerts. How many opportunities do we city dwellers really have to marry our love of fresh air with the sensory pleasure of live music? And who doesn’t love the taste of chaos that comes with seeing the phrases “weather permitting” or “rain or shine” on a ticket?

Here at Summer in the City, we’re especially excited about the return of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival to Prospect Park’s Lena Horne Bandshell – a place we love for its convenience and a series we love because it’s mostly free.

The opening night of the summer series kicks off Saturday with a show with neo-soul singer Ari Lennox, rapper Kamauu and R&B artist Nesta. Performers to watch include The Roots on August 12 (a paid show, although proceeds will benefit the festival), Skip Marley on August 13 and Wizkid on September 11, as well as screenings of “Wattstax” on August 5 and “In the heights ”, August 26.