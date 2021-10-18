Music Mode Feature of Clubhouse: Learn – How to turn on and use?

The Clubhouse social audio app is becoming increasingly popular. Which is being used by big artists. Now new features are being added to this platform, whose purpose is to improve the experience of the users as well as give new opportunities. The app will soon introduce a new music mode (Clubhouse Music Mode). It will first come to Apple, later it will be brought to Android. Experts believe that it can give a good experience to the users.

In such a situation, you can take advantage of this by joining this new feature of the club house. Now a new feature will also be introduced on this app for the use of musicians and artists. If you are a musician or artist then this can be a good platform for you.

The feature is making it easier for the app to deliver music to you with “high quality and great stereo sound”, the company explained in a blog post. The new music mode will be even more helpful if you’re listening to live music. While Clubhouse doesn’t detail what exact level of quality you can expect using this feature, it does give a smidge of information about professional audio equipment like external USB microphones and mixing boards in its post.

How to use Music Mode in Clubhouse?

To enable the new feature, users can open Clubhouse and once they are in a room, they can navigate to options by tapping on the three-dot menu in the top-right. Here look for the ‘Audio Quality’ option and afterward, choose ‘Music’ from the various options. The app claims that stereo support has been extended to Clips as well. Hence, Music Mode can be a good experience for the users.

It should be noted that Music Mode will be brought to Apple’s iOS devices in the first update and soon after, it will also come to Android phones. If you want to take advantage of this feature, then wait for the update of the app on your phone.