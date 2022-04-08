Musician Ricky Cage says he can’t believe it

Bagaluru-based Ricky Cage was honored with the Grammy Award for Best New Album for Divine Tides in Las Vegas on Sunday. “I won my first Grammy when I was 33, now I’m 40,” Cage said in an interview from Las Vegas on the Zoom call. Being an Indian, living in India, producing niche music in the country did not seem possible.

I never thought of winning the prize again, because it was impossible. “When I won the title for the first time, I thought what would be my goal now? I didn’t have any long term plans. Today when I won the title for the second time, everything seems to be true. Born in North Carolina, USA, Cage came to India at the age of eight. He received music education at a very young age.

Cage enrolled in a college to study dentistry as well as received formal education in Western classical and Indian classical music. Cage said winning the Grammy Award for the second time feels different because he has matured as a musician. Earlier in the year 2015, he won the Grammy Award for his album Winds of Samsara.

Twinkle Khanna facing criticism for her remarks

Writer and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna is facing criticism on social media for her remarks about the film The Kashmir Files. Khanna took a dig at her article in a newspaper on April 3, writing that she was planning to name her film Nail Files on the lines of Vivek Agnihotri’s recently released film The Kashmir Files.

Using the word nail, he wrote that this film may prove to be the last nail in the coffin of communalism. Significantly, the film The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. There have been different reactions about the film, while politics has also been seen about it.

Various reactions are coming on social media regarding Khanna’s comment. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, who belongs to the Kashmiri Pandit community, appealed to Khanna to be sensitive to the plight of the community. Pandit tweeted on Monday evening, Twinkle Khanna ma’am, you are too late. The film (The Kashmir Files), based on the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits, has already hit the final nail in the communal coffin of Islamic terrorism. You are requested not to show insensitivity to the massacre of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits.

Another user of social media wrote, his comment shows insensitivity. The entire Bollywood fraternity is petty and lacks any sense of morality. On one hand, Twinkle is taking a dig at ‘The Kashmir Files’, while on the other hand her husband Akshay Kumar is praising the film. He congratulated the director of the film for the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’. At the same time, he quipped and told how the earnings of his film Bachchan Pandey, which was released on March 18, have been affected by this film.