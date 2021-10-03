Musicians flee Afghanistan for fear of Taliban rule

More than 100 young artists, teachers and their relatives from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, who were targeted by the Taliban for their efforts to promote girls’ education, fled the country on Sunday. said.

According to the school’s head Ahmed Nasser Sarmast, the musicians, many of whom have been trying to leave for more than a month, boarded a flight from Kabul’s main airport and arrived in Qatar’s capital, Doha. Who is currently in Australia. In the coming days, they plan to resettle in Portugal, where the government has agreed to grant them visas.

Sarmast, who opened the school in 2010, said in a statement, “This is already a huge step forward and a huge achievement on the way to saving Afghan musicians from the brutality of the Taliban.” “You can’t even imagine how happy I am.”

The musicians join a growing number of Afghans who have fled the country since August, when the Taliban tightened their control over the country amid the withdrawal of US forces. Among those who have survived in the arts and sports world are members of a women’s football team that resettled in Portugal and Italy.