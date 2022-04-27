Musk could turn Twitter ‘upside down,’ Dems say, while Republicans celebrate: ‘The left’s going crazy’



Republicans and Democrats split in Congress on Tuesday over Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase, with Republicans hailing it as an opportunity to improve the platform, and Democrats expressing concern about its future.

“In many ways, Twitter has been a dark, dark place. I hope it won’t be dark anymore,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Says.

“I think it’s great, God bless. A great day for freedom and First Amendment,” Republican Jim Jordan, of R-Ohio, told Gadget Clock. “The left is going crazy when you find an electric car maker that prefers the First Amendment.”

Twitter’s board unanimously accepted Musk’s $ 44 billion offer to take over social media giant Private Monday. It added to the list of high-profile initiatives controlled by the world’s richest man, Mask. Musk is in charge of Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, which specializes in building underground tunnels.

On Tuesday, some Democrats said it was worrying that one man could control so much.

“When a billionaire gains so much power, he plays by different rules than everyone else. And that means one person can literally reverse how millions of people in this country communicate,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mas. “Billionaires have amassed more wealth during this epidemic, so they can buy any toy no matter what the power. And that’s a real problem in this country.”

Vernie: It’s a bad time to wake up

“This is a situation where he has to establish clear rules about what is appropriate and what is not, and he has to abide by those rules,” said Sen. Jack Reid, DR.I. Said 6

Reed added that Musk must, of course, “make sure it’s a place where people can communicate and not a place where a message can be delivered continuously by him or someone else, excluding others.” Reid said he was not sure if the billionaire was serious about that promise.

Republicans, meanwhile, appear to be excited about the possibility that some content on Mask Twitter could change the moderation rules, which they see as biased towards Democrats.

“It’s an incredible thing,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told RK. “It will be interesting to see what effect this has had on the way Twitter is run. But we are all watching it with great interest because there must be part of our complaint about the way it was run in the past.”

Sen. Mike Krappo, R-Idaho, was behind closed doors on the Senate subway when Gadget Clock asked him how he felt about buying Mask’s Twitter. With the subway window glass, Krapo smiled and flashed a thumbs up.

Sen. John Kornin, R-Texas, has already taken Musk’s Twitter purchase as an opportunity to create jobs in Texas.

“He’s already relocated Tesla and his troubled company to Texas and of course he has a huge presence with SpaceX,” Kornin said. “So I think he should take his whole kit and cabudel to Texas.”

And while Trump may have asked about his return to Twitter – some politicians have said many Republicans are personally intimidated – Kornin said “it looks like Trump has already decided to stick with his opponent.”

