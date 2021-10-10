Musk says Tesla will start production at its German Gigafactory by the end of this year

Elon Musk said during an open house at Tesla’s new Gigafactory near Berlin this weekend that the company aims to start production of its Model Y cars before the end of the year. And the CEO said he expects the plant to produce between 5,000 and 10,000 vehicles weekly by the end of 2022, bloomberg informed of. But Tesla still awaits final approval for the plant, as local officials evaluate its environmental impact on the area.

Tesla held a “giga-fest” county fair-style event in Grünheide near the Gigafactory on Saturday, which included concerts, rides and food trucks, along with tours of the new plant for local residents. Tesla’s German Gigafactory is in the final stages of construction, after being delayed several times by complaints from environmental groups in the region concerned about the factory’s water use and disruption to wildlife. Musk said on Saturday that Tesla would plant more trees than were cut down during construction and use as little water as possible at the factory.

Musk first announced in 2019 that Tesla would be locating its European Gigafactory in Germany—which he refers to as a “machine making machine.” The company said it aims to produce 500,000 cars annually and has 12,000 employees at the plant.