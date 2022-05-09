Musk sets internet on fire with cryptic tweet about dying



Nuclear Complaints – In his Victory Day speech, Putin urged the United States to blame “other countries” for the war in Ukraine. Continue reading.

Trying to “survive” – Kasturi has set the internet on fire with a mysterious tweet about his death. Continue reading.

“Crazy Ideas” – Bipartisan lawmakers have expressed concern over Biden’s proposal for radical education on student loans. Continue reading.

AOC 2.0 – Dame wants Socialist-led PA seats to “redistribute wealth” and “abolish the Caspian State.” Continue reading.

Domino Effect – Experts warn that if Iran acquires nuclear weapons Continue reading.

Abortion means big turnout – Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy predicted on “Gadget Clock Sunday” that the issue of abortion would drive a large majority of voters in the medium term. Continue reading.

The second thought – Sen. Lindsay Graham said the Scottish abortion decision would not have an impact in the medium term due to Biden’s “disqualification”. Continue reading.

Cruz: Dames ‘Celebrate Abortion’ – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argued that Democrats “publicly celebrate abortion as a wonderful thing” and the trend is “extreme left.” Continue reading.

In 30 minutes NATO was destroyed – Russian official Dmitry Rogozin says the Kremlin will destroy NATO nations in “half an hour” in a nuclear war. Continue reading.

International marriage banned? – The New York Times editorial board suggests that some states will still decide to ban interracial marriage. Continue reading.

Alito Under Fire – Maureen Dowd of NYT has reprimanded Justice Alito as a “preacher more holy than you” who is obsessed with reining in “female sex”. Continue reading.

WAPO’s false claim – Twitter users have ridiculed WaPo’s claim that women and people of color would suffer the most from Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase. Continue reading.

Tiffany Cross Warning – MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross warns that adoption is not “always safe” for black children. Continue reading.

Trey Gaud – The Gadget Clock host tells viewers that our rights should be debated at the ballot box and in Congress, not by “five lawyers dressed in black.” Continue reading.

Mark Levine – “Life, Liberty and Levine” host Mark Levine says the New York Times’ coverage of the Holocaust and much more has made it “worse than fake news.” Continue reading.

Steve Hilton – Outraged at the leaked Supreme Court draft on how Biden and the Left have become ‘unarmed’. Continue reading.

High Drama – The Deep-Hard Bombshell defamation case is yet to come. Continue reading.

Chicago Crime Crisis – Four were killed and at least 18 were injured in what became known as the Mother’s Day weekend in Windy City. Continue reading.

Feeling overwhelmed – Drought-affected lakes have made terrific discoveries in Nevada. Continue reading.

Voice denial – Trump has called on former Secretary of Defense Mark Asper to claim that the former president wanted to shoot protesters “completely false.” Continue reading.

How are you feeling around? Continue reading.

“It’s easy to sit around and wait for five lawyers dressed in black to look in the shadows of the penumbra and say what our rights are. That’s what judicial oligarchy is all about.”

– Trey Gaud

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag.