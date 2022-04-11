Musk shocks with Twitter board decision; Calif. sheriff blames liberal policies for recent mass shooting



Mask’s Twitter Flash – Tesla CEO Elon Musk has refused to join Twitter’s board of directors, the social media company’s chief executive announced Sunday. Musk, a critic who recently accused Twitter of restricting freedom of speech, recently bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter, buying 73.5 million shares for about $ 2.9 billion. Continue reading.

Clinton accused banned – Juanita Broaddrick, who has been accused of raping former President Bill Clinton, has been banned from Twitter following a recent tweet to Gadget Clock. Continue reading.

State Stay – National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says President Biden has no plans to visit Ukraine, despite a recent visit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Continue reading.

Running in fear – A massive explosion caused by fires in multiple manholes near Times Square on Sunday evening shook people in Manhattan’s Midtown. Continue reading.

Biker beatings – A biker was beaten by club members after accidentally colliding with one of them at a bar in Carlton, Michigan. Continue reading.

Politics

History repeats itself – Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who defended parental rights, is concerned about the Democratic Party repeating its mistake. Continue reading.

Texas Showdown – Texas may be preparing for a legal showdown with the Biden administration over immigration policy. Continue reading.

Trey Gaud – The Gadget Clock Host says the growing illegal immigration crisis will force President Biden to face the crisis if Republicans win in November. Continue reading.

Mark Levine – Mark Levine said on Sunday that he was “ashamed” of the US response to Russia’s deadly attack on Ukraine. Continue reading.

Phil’s hesitation – Governor Phil Murphy is silent on the lesson of gender norms for children in New Jersey’s public school system. Continue reading.

Media

FLA. Book of Congressmen – Rep. Michael Waltz has written a children’s book to fight against the liberal agenda. Continue reading.

‘Atlantic’ Letdown – CNN host Brian Stelter invited Ann Applebaum to his “Reliable Sources” show, but Hunter failed to ask about Biden’s laptop. Continue reading.

‘The real problem’ – A “Meet the Press” panel has condemned the Democratic “culture war” message because one panelist called it a “real problem” for the November election. Continue reading.

Laptop Fall – Howard Kurtz discussed the fallout after The New York Times and The Washington Post later confirmed the story of the Hunter Biden laptop was credible. Continue reading.

Democrats step back – Representative Madeleine Dean says the GOP has no agenda for the 2022 midterm elections. Continue reading.

Opinions

Newt Gingrich – Dames has a “dark”, says John Heileman of MSNBC [political] Strategy “Fear of curving out [the Democratic base] And let them come out, “but it won’t work. Continue reading.

Tim Graham – CBS News hired former Republican congressman (and Trump’s chief of staff) Mick Mulvani, and then generous Washington Post media reporter Jeremy Barr was given an internal recording of the workers’ “unrest” for this supposed outrage. Continue reading.

Newt Gingrich – The goal of the Russian-Ukrainian war should be a Ukrainian victory and a Russian defeat – as soon as possible. Continue reading.

Scott Song – This week, from Sunday to Sunday, we face hope, despair, friendship, tender love, betrayal, pain, fear, sorrow, wonder, and finally, wonderful joy. Continue reading.

Elaine Parker – The economy is improving despite the Biden admin policy, not because of them. Such women are backward. Continue reading.

In other news

Taxman Cometh – The 2022 tax season is fast approaching, but millions of Americans still have to file their returns with the IRS. Continue reading.

Jada Pinkett Smith – Jada Pinkett Smith seems to have distanced herself from the Oscar slap, and brand expert told Gadget Clock Digital that it could be a wise move. Continue reading.

‘Treating criminals like victims’ – Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones says mass shootings are his latest example when repeat offenders are not punished. Continue reading.

Tiger’s comeback – Against all odds, Tiger Woods played 72 holes in his first tournament at the Augusta National in almost two years at the Masters this weekend. Continue reading.

A decent offer – Rock star Jack White stunned fans in Detroit on Friday when he proposed to his girlfriend and got married on stage. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

How do you feel around you? Continue reading.



Last word

“If this border catastrophe were to happen in any other country, including Europe, no matter how liberal it may be, it would get uninterrupted media coverage from wall to wall.”

– Stephen Miller

