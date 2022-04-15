Musk’s Twitter takeover bid a windfall for shareholders; LAPD urges vigilance amid follow-home robberies



Twitter wild 24 hours – In Musk’s pursuit of justice, he is creating a catastrophe for shareholders and management by offering to buy Twitter and privatize it. Continue reading.

‘I’ll give him an F’ – The Department of Labor reports that consumer prices rose 8.5% year-on-year, making Wisconsinites a grade for Biden’s Hour. Continue reading.

Constant alert – Police say street gangs are descending on affluent areas of Los Angeles, chasing residents into their homes and robbing them. Continue reading.

Ah oh – Russia could default on its debt for the first time in more than 100 years, says Moody’s Continue reading.

Ground reporting – Sen. Steve Dennis became the first senator to visit Ukraine, visiting the mass grave in the city of Bucha. Continue reading.

Politics

Patronage – Federal Election Commission records show Maxine Waters paid her daughter an additional $ 24,000 in campaign cash in the most recent quarter. Continue reading.

Re-election virtually impossible – Former Clinton adviser and pollster Mark Payne has analyzed why Biden is losing support in the main Democratic voting blocs. Continue reading.

Shawn Hannity – Record-setting energy costs have nothing to do with Biden’s restrictions on oil and gas. Whatever goes wrong is Putin’s fault. Gadget Clock Host counter this description. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – Gadget Clock Host says that instead of improving the country, Democrats are just changing their message. Continue reading.

PTE Hegseth – If Elon Musk finances to buy Twitter, the multi-billionaire will “completely change the culture of social media.” Continue reading.

Click here to see more cartoons …

Media

‘Undermines democracy’ Musk’s potential Twitter takeover worries Democrats, gaining GOP praise, but also raises questions about freedom of speech as well as opportunity. Continue reading.

Musk Warning – MSNBC’s Katie Tur warns viewers that Tesla CEO Elon Musk could follow what could happen if he buys Twitter. Continue reading.

Limited Police – Bloomberg, MSNBC, some major Democrats favor keeping fewer police on the subway. Continue reading.

Sunny … for Biden? – Sunny Hostin of The View claims that former President Donald Trump “threw the country to the ground” for failing to address Biden’s crises. Continue reading.

ACA lie – The Washington Post has verified the validity of a “suspicious” claim by President Biden in Obamacare, giving him two pinochies to overestimate the potential impact of a possible withdrawal. Continue reading.

Opinions

Brandon Jude – Instead of serving the American people, he has become President Biden’s best friend. They are making billions from his bad policy. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – Elon Musk understands something about Twitter that many people in our country don’t understand, which is the single most important forum for lectures. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – Although [extended mask] The mandate is meaningless, the media doesn’t think it goes far enough. Continue reading.

Rebecca Grant – Biden is providing Ukraine with American heavy artillery, 300 armored vehicles and other equipment to augment Ukraine’s capabilities against the Russians. Continue reading.

Newt Gingrich – It is normal for the Biden presidency to fail to show leadership and seriousness. Continue reading.

In other news

Passover Warning – In Dennis Prague’s new book, he sounds a terrible warning to America in his discussion of lessons learned from passover and haggard. Continue reading.

‘Father Stew’ Pushback – Mark Wahlberg describes how he faced resistance to create “Father Stew” not only from the studio, but also from the church. Continue reading.

USFL Kick Off – Games begin Saturday when the New Jersey General and Birmingham Stallion meet. The new rules will be a big part of the Spring League. Continue reading.

Freefall reform – Florida lawmakers want to remove “loopholes” in state law that did not require Orlando Freefall to display the “maximum weight” mark. Continue reading.

Scarlett’s rumor – Actress Scarlett Johansson is shutting down an “offensive” bad sex rumor that she says has plagued her for years. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

How do you feel around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“I’m talking about what effect the party in power is having on the United States. Fugitive inflation, devastating family budgets, now, the wave of crime is terrorizing our city.”

– Laura Ingraham

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag.