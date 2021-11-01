Muslim Ekta Manch chairman Said We Will donate Rs 5100 for puja at namaz site

Members of the Samyukta Hindu Sangharsh Samiti had said on Sunday that they would continue to oppose offering prayers at public places in the city.

Muslim Ekta Manch has taken a new step on the ongoing controversy over offering Namaz in Gurugram. The members of the forum on Monday met the Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon and demanded that the administration open 19 Waqf Board properties and mosques in Gurgaon, which have been allegedly encroached upon or disputed. With this, Muslims will not need to offer Namaz in public places.

This has come to the fore after the members of right-wing organizations came under the banner of Samyukta Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. These members say that they will perform Govardhan Puja in Sector 12 on this Friday. Please tell that this is the place where earlier Namaz was offered.

In this matter, Shahzad Khan, president of Muslim Ekta Manch, says that we have met the DC and expressed our concern. We have requested the administration to either allot us land, so that we can build a mosque, or open the mosques which are closed, so that we can offer prayers there.

He said that if the 19 mosques of Gurugram are opened, then we will not need to offer Namaz in the open. For the past few months, some anti-social elements have disturbed the prayers and tried to promote enmity. We want to maintain harmony among the communities.

He said that we welcome the decision to hold puja and bhandara in Sector 12. If they worship us by pushing us from there, then we are ready to leave from here. We are with them and will donate Rs 5100 for the prayer.

He said that we have asked the administration to inform about the next step. Then whether it is a matter of going somewhere else from Sector 12 or some distance from there to offer Namaz. He also said that Namaz will be offered on Friday.

