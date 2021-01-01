Muslim man beats Zaheer Khan in Dewas: Man beats Zaheer Khan for selling toast in Dewas, incidents of hatred are on the rise in MP

Highlights After Indore, a Muslim man selling toast was beaten in Devas.

A case was registered at Devas Hatpipalya police station, police said

The villagers denied the incident, Congress raised questions

Incidents of hatred in MP have increased in recent times

Devas

The incidence of hate crime in MP has increased in MP in recent times. A man selling bangles was beaten up in Indore after making anti-national slogans in Ujjain. These events have been given a religious color. These incidents have not yet calmed down as a Muslim man selling toast to God has now been beaten. The accused had demanded Aadhar card from 45-year-old Zaheer Khan. Then the beating started.

The victim Zaheer Khan told the media that he did not have an Aadhaar card during this period. That is why the accused have beaten him. Zaheer Khan, a resident of Amla Taj village in Dewas, said, “I went to nearby Jamnia and Baroli villages on a two-wheeler to sell toast and cumin. On the way back, I reached near Jamnia Jod Tappa. In between came two people, whom I do not know by name, but I know by face. Both are residents of Baroli.

Show Aadhar card

Both of them demanded Aadhar card from me. “I told the accused that I did not have an Aadhaar card,” Zaheer Khan said. On this people said that when you don’t have Aadhar card then how come you come to my village. One of them then struck me on the arm with a stick, injuring both my hands. He was later beaten with a belt.

The victim said that this time a crowd gathered there. In the meantime some people saved me from the accused. He then said that if you come to this area later today, they will kill you.

Meanwhile, victim Zaheer Khan has lodged a complaint at the Hatpipalya police station. Sajjan Mukati, in-charge of the station, told the media that the police had registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched an investigation. At the same time, the villagers are denying such incidents.

Meeting of Congress leaders

At the same time, politics has started in this regard. Congress leader Imran Pratapgadhi tweeted that Zaheer Mansoori, who was selling cumin seeds as a peddler in MP, was beaten up in the name of checking Aadhar card. Today, Congress Minority Front president Devas has taken up his position with his team. Also promised all possible help. Imran Pratapgadhi has asked the Chief Minister, Shivraj ji, how are you making Madhya Pradesh?

