Muslim Personal Law Board is not in favor of Surya Namaskar, said – it is wrong to do so in Islam, order should be revert- Muslim Personal Law Board not in favor of Surya Namaskar, said

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the board, also said that the government should respect secular values ​​by withdrawing the order related to it.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has said that children of the Muslim community should not participate in the programs of Surya Namaskar, as it is not right according to the religion of Islam to worship the Sun. Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of the board, also said that the government should respect secular values ​​by withdrawing the order related to it.

According to the news of INDIA TODAY- Maulana Rehmani said that India is a secular, multi-religious and multi-cultural country. Our constitution has been made on the basis of these principles. The constitution does not allow us to teach any particular religion in government educational institutions. Or the ceremony is organized based on the beliefs of a particular group. He said that it is unfortunate that the present government is deviating from this principle. It is imposing the thinking and tradition of one community on all sections of the country.

According to Rahmani, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided to conduct Surya Namaskar in 30 states on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, in which 30,000 schools will be covered in the first phase. He said that Surya Namaskar is a form of Sun worship. Islam and other minorities of the country neither consider the sun to be a god nor do their worship is right. It is the duty of the government to withdraw such instructions and respect the secular values ​​of the country. To inculcate the feeling of patriotism, the government should get the children to recite the national anthem, that is better.

The Ministry of Education, through a letter dated December 16, 2021, has said that the National Yogasan Sports Federation under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has decided that from January 1 to February 7, 2022, a project of 75 crore Surya Namaskar will be run. It also states that there are also plans for a concert on Surya Namaskar on January 26, 2022.