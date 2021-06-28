Muslim Pro 12.1 APK for Android – Download
by Muslim Pro Limited
Prayer time & Azan application for Android devices.
More about Muslim Pro – Azan, Qibla
1 Prayer time App. The most popular Muslim app. Recognized by more than 70 million Muslims around the world as the most accurate prayer time & azan application. Prayer time & Azan application on mobile devices. Muslim Pro also features the full Quran with Arabic scripts, phonetics, translations and audio recitations as well as a Qibla locator, an Islamic Hijri calendar, a map of halal restaurants and Mosques, etc…
For sure the fact that besides accurate prayer times based on a user’s location, Muslim Pro provides many other main features such as worldwide Qibla directions, Azan clock. as well as integration with popular location.
MAIN FEATURES:
- The accurate location of the qibla tells you.
- Azan visual and audio notifications for the calls for prayer.
- The audio is available with the Holy Quran translation.
- Coloured Tajweed to help you improve your pronunciation when reading the Quran.
- Animated Qibla compass to show you the direction to Makkah.
- Tasbih to count your zikr.
- Join the community and prayer for each other.
- During Ramadan fasting time.
- Tell you about Halal restaurants and mosques locations.
- 99 names of Allah.
- Beautiful Islamic greeting cards likes (Eid Mubarak, Ramadan Mubarak, etc)
- Islamic / Hegirian calendar with Aid dates and other religious holidays
- A collection of doas and supplications.
- Zakat calculator.
- App and Quran fully translated to: Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaya, Deutsch, English, Española, rançais, Italians, Nederland’s, Português, Turkish, Urdu, Arabi, العربية, اردو, русский, 简体中文, 日本語, ภาษาไทยetc.
Operating System: Android
Price: Free
Technical file information
-
- Package name:
- com.bitsmedia.android.muslimpro
-
- Version:
- 12.1 (12010010)
-
- File size:
- 28.1 MB
-
- Updated:
- June 28, 2021
-
- Minimum Android version:
-
-
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
-
- Architecture:
- universal
-
- MD5:
- 8b0faf54443798a0a03347fa0382de28
-
- SHA1:
- 84ef65a4a74e6ea91128d4144a78475a72705a10
Older Versions of Muslim Pro:
What’s new in this version of Muslim Pro?
• Bug fixes and optimizations
