Muslim Pro 12.1 APK for Android – Download

16 mins ago
Muslim Pro - Azan, Qibla APK

by Muslim Pro Limited





5.0/5


(2 ratings)

Prayer time & Azan application for Android devices.

Download Latest APK v12.1

More about Muslim Pro – Azan, Qibla

1 Prayer time App. The most popular Muslim app. Recognized by more than 70 million Muslims around the world as the most accurate prayer time & azan application. Prayer time & Azan application on mobile devices. Muslim Pro also features the full Quran with Arabic scripts, phonetics, translations and audio recitations as well as a Qibla locator, an Islamic Hijri calendar, a map of halal restaurants and Mosques, etc…

For sure the fact that besides accurate prayer times based on a user’s location, Muslim Pro provides many other main features such as worldwide Qibla directions, Azan clock. as well as integration with popular location.

MAIN FEATURES:

  • The accurate location of the qibla tells you.
  • Azan visual and audio notifications for the calls for prayer.
  • The audio is available with the Holy Quran translation.
  • Coloured Tajweed to help you improve your pronunciation when reading the Quran.
  • Animated Qibla compass to show you the direction to Makkah.
  • Tasbih to count your zikr.
  • Join the community and prayer for each other.
  • During Ramadan fasting time.
  • Tell you about Halal restaurants and mosques locations.
  • 99 names of Allah.
  • Beautiful Islamic greeting cards likes (Eid Mubarak, Ramadan Mubarak, etc)
  •  Islamic / Hegirian calendar with Aid dates and other religious holidays
  • A collection of doas and supplications.
  • Zakat calculator.
  • App and Quran fully translated to: Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaya, Deutsch, English, Española, rançais, Italians, Nederland’s, Português, Turkish, Urdu, Arabi, العربية, اردو, русский, 简体中文, 日本語, ภาษาไทยetc.

Operating System: Android

Price: Free

Technical file information

  • Package name:
    com.bitsmedia.android.muslimpro
  • Version:
    12.1 (12010010)
  • File size:
    28.1 MB
  • Updated:
    June 28, 2021
  • Minimum Android version:
  • Screen DPI:
    nodpi
  • Architecture:
    universal
  • MD5:
    8b0faf54443798a0a03347fa0382de28
  • SHA1:
    84ef65a4a74e6ea91128d4144a78475a72705a10

Older Versions of Muslim Pro:

What’s new in this version of Muslim Pro?

• Bug fixes and optimizations

