Muslim will gather in large number against haridwar dharm sansad hate speech

A Dharma Sansad was organized by Hindutva leaders and fundamentalists from 17 to 19 December 2021 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In which provocative speeches were made against Muslims and minorities.

Now Muslim organizations have announced a program in protest against Haridwar Dharma Sansad, in which a large number of people will gather. Muslim organizations have said that we are ready to die for peace.

The founder of Muslim organization Ittehad-e-Millat Parishad has urged the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh to gather in large numbers on Friday for the mass sacrifice. While holding a press conference, Muslim ulema Tauqir Raza Khan said that the Muslim community had earlier also objected to similar incidents. But the present government was not ready to listen to anything.

According to media reports, Tauqir Raza Khan said that our Ulemas held three meetings but we never called it Dharma Sansad. The kind of language used in the recent Parliament of Religions can never be used by our Ulema. Our Ulema shows people the path of peace, patriotism and love.

Condemning the provocative speech made in the Parliament of Religions held in Haridwar, he said that it is really shameful that some people in India want to kill 20 lakh Muslims. We are ready for this and the government should send its people to kill Muslims. He also said that at least 20,000 Muslims will surrender on January 7 as the only way to ensure peace in India is to sacrifice their lives for the Muslims.

Uttarakhand Police has registered two FIRs in this case under IPC sections related to promoting enmity (153A) and hurting religious sentiments (298). It includes the names of more than 10 people. Recently, 76 lawyers of the Supreme Court also wrote a letter to Chief Justice NV Ramana, demanding directions for strict action against those who made provocative statements against Muslim society in Haridwar Dharma Sansad.