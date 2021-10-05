Muslims are lied to about population, migration and fertility

Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Iyer

Sectarian tensions have escalated in recent years, mainly due to the BJP’s emphasis on two issues. One issue is that Muslims are accused of having more children. It is said that Hindus are now the majority, but if the Muslim population continues to grow, the situation of Hindus will be endangered. The second issue is that of Muslims coming from Bangladesh. Both of these issues have taken a big hit recently. An analysis of India’s statistics has shaken the ground of these allegations. The analysis was conducted by the Pew Research Center in the United States.

Declining share of the population

There is no doubt that the share of Muslims in the population has increased in every post-independence census. In 1951, Muslims were 10 per cent and in 2011 it was 14.25 per cent. At the same time, the share of Hindus increased from about 84 per cent to 80 per cent during the same period. The share of Muslims in the population has grown by about 4.5 per cent in six decades. It didn’t happen all of a sudden. This growth was gradual. But even if this trend continues, by the end of this century, the share of Muslims in the population will not be more than 20 per cent, but the growth will slow down as the gap between the rates of Muslim and Hindu children is rapidly narrowing. Maybe the rates for both will be the same soon.

The National Family Health Survey, conducted between 1992 and 2015, is the most reliable source of fertility data. During this period, the fertility rate among Muslims dropped from 4.4 to 2.6. Fertility rate is the average number of children that a woman gives birth to. In the case of Hindus, the fertility rate fell from 3.3 to 2.1, but the rate of decline was lower than that of Muslims. It is clear from this that Muslims may have adopted family planning late, but now they are ahead of Hindus in implementing it.

There was a time when half the children born into such families died in infancy. In such a situation, the parents also insisted on having more children as those who survive will be the basis of their old age. But as income increases, parents begin to realize that they should use what they have to make some children better so that their lives will be better. For this reason, as yields increase, fertility rates appear to be declining. The same thing happens all over the world. The visible decline in the fertility rate of Hindus and Muslims in India is nothing new. Due to poor economic condition of Muslims, it will take them a long time to reach the 2.1 fertility rate. 2.1 Fertility rate means that on average every woman will have only two children. Thus, they will replace their parents later in the population and there will be no increase in the population.

There are also some historical reasons why the population of Hindus in India is growing slower than that of Muslims. The most important reason for this is that in Hindu tradition, widow marriage was forbidden. At the same time, early remarriage was encouraged among Muslims. Male mortality rates in previous decades were higher than they are today. In such a situation many women became widows in their youth. Child marriage was also common, and if the groom died before he was a teenager, the girl would become a child widow. In such a situation, she had no question of having a child. There was also a connection with the population leaving home for work. Hindus outnumbered Muslims. Being away from the wife means that there will be some children.

103 villages in Mewat liberated from Hindus, increasing population like Kaman MLA Zahida Khan – Dnyandev Ahuja

The Pew Center reported that the fertility gap between Muslims and Hindus was 1.1 children in 1992. That is, a Muslim woman produced an average of one child more than a Hindu woman. By 2015 this gap had come down to 0.5 children. If this trend continues, the gap will close in 20 years. That is, the whole point is that no matter what is being said, there is no threat to the majority of Hindus in India.

Another reason for changing the share of different societies in the population is migration. The number of people leaving India is three times more than the number of people coming from abroad. About 1.5 crore people born in India in 2015 were living abroad. At the same time, the number of people born abroad but living in India was only 56 lakh. Of these, 3.2 million are from Bangladesh. 11 lakh people came from Pakistan, 5 lakh 40 thousand from Nepal and 1 lakh 60 thousand from Sri Lanka. Many of them are Hindus.

‘We Muslims can marry 4 and have 8 children’, Muzaffarnagar farmer leader criticizes population policy

More to go, less to come

Speaking of Muslims, there are more people who have gone abroad than those who have come to India. Muslims make up about 14 per cent of India’s population, but account for 27 per cent of those leaving India. At the same time, Hindus make up 79 per cent of the total population, but their share in emigrants is only 45 per cent.

What is the picture of all this information that I have put before you? No matter how much the BJP raises about the number of Muslims and those coming from outside, its allegations make no sense. Attempts are made to intimidate Hindus by threatening them with garbage so that they get their votes.